Without fear of criticism: Alessandra Rosaldo returned to share the ostentatious Christmas decoration of the Derbez

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Derbez family continues to talk about these December dates, because after a few days ago Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez were criticized online for their ostentatious Christmas decorationsFeaturing a massive fir tree laden with gigantic metallic spheres, now new aspects of his holiday preparations have been revealed.

And it is not the first time that the couple has shown various corners of their elegant house located in Los Angeles, a space that they have also shown in the reality show Disposal at home, project that Eugenio developed in the middle of the pandemic and that shows everyday aspects of the couple.

On this occasion Rosaldo shared the personalized tableware, Christmas pine-shaped desserts and other items to decorate Christmas Eve dinner that are sure to delight your guests.

Just a few days after showing off his garden on social networks where they installed a huge snowman and a scale rocking horse, which is why they were harshly criticized for choosing such an impressive decoration in the midst of a global pandemic where the mood and economic situation of the population is not optimal, now they surprised with the table in which the family will share the eve of Christmas.

She was the vocalist of Opposite sensess who showed every detail of the decoration through his stories of Instagram, where you can see a personalized tableware, a sophisticated crystal chandelier and tree-shaped desserts which were placed on each plate at the table.

“In this family we love to share and support the work of talented, hard-working, entrepreneurial women. On this occasion I want to share with you this spectacular table that you saw me set up ”, said Rosaldo on the social network.

And it is that the decoration of the table where the family will dine It is the work of an event designer who traveled especially from Mexico to Los Angeles to fill Christmas and comfort the home of the media family, reason that Alessandra thanked in another comment.

“See nothing else, since I am not given this, fortunately I know divine women who make it spectacular and who help me with all this. See nothing but beauty, thank you very much Ana Cuéllar ”, said Kailani Derbez’s mother.

In the recordings, more details of the decoration can be distinguished: the crystal glasses, the motif napkins and even the flower arrangements that were placed on the table, standing out for their Christmas tones: silver, gold, red and white, which they enter into the color of the season and the style that the Derbez Rossaldo family also chose for the decoration of their garden and the huge fir tree that adorns your living room.

The actress also shared with her more than 4 million followers its decoration consisting of a low plate, with a table runner in red, a flat plate and a deep one, in addition to the red glasses and the name of each guest in each Christmas tree on the plates.

Alessandra also revealed that the Christmas Eve dinner will be held at her house and the guests at the table would be her sister Mariana with her husband and children, Aislinn, Kailani and Eugenio Derbez, and little Aitana Ochmann.

Recently the second season of the reality show Traveling with the Derbez, project released in 2019 that had the approval of the public and wheree the famous family was shown in the daily life of their coexistence during a trip to Africa. Due to the success, the content platform via streaming has decided to repeat the formula with a new installment.

|