“Without fear of success”: Salinas Pliego boasted a photo of Manzanero shopping at Elektra and they threw him

The morning of this Monday, December 28, Mexico woke up with the news of the death of the singer Armando Manzanero. Among tributes, special programs and messages on social networks, many were the people who remembered their trajectory.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego joined the internet publications that remember them. However, he did not miss the opportunity to share an image where to the Yucatecan composer can be seen in an Elektra store, together with a worker, in what appears to be buying a product.

The original tweet is from a user who accompanied the photograph with the following message: “the simplicity of Mr., without fear of success, others beating their chest because @BestBuyMexico the one who knows, knows”. At the same time they tagged the Mexican businessman and your appliance business.

Other users of the social network began to flock the original publication after the president of Salinas Group place it on your official profile Twitter.

Among the responses that can be read, those that indicated that the Master could be infected by purchasing a product at the branch, because they remembered the actions taken by Salinas Pliego by refusing to close their businesses despite sanitary measures imposed in some parts of the country.

“Maybe I bought his death sentence there and it was contagious, with that in Elektra pressure them and threaten to kick them out if they don’t go to work even with Covid And I say it with certainty, out loud an employee had a bad time for Covid, she told me that everyone got infected at the branch.”Mentioned one user.

They also made fun of the conflict between Salinas Pliego and Denise Dresser for a supposed blender that the political scientist would have requested, but that, according to the discussion, did not finish paying.

“He had gone to liquidate the blender that he bought for his mother as a kid”They wrote in another tweet.

They highlighted the comments in which another of the problems of the second richest man in Mexico, when mocked the departure of the Best Buy chain from the country. Through disqualifications towards the general population, a discontent due to the “comparison” made by whoever shared the original tweet.

“How do you compare Best Buy with Elektra? Now I understand why Mexicans do not notice the difference between coffee and Nescafe, or between a cheddar cheese and a yellow one.”, Can be seen in an answer.

However, there were also people who They were in charge of defending Manzanero, Salinas Pliego and Elektra by highlighting the “humility“Of the singer and his choice by national companies over foreign ones.

This was not the only way Salinas Pliego fired Armando Manzanero. Hours after the news of his death was given, he published a tweet in which he recalled the songs “Nothing personal” and “Woman’s look”, used in homonymous soap operas, which were produced by Tv Azteca.

Armando Manzanero died at dawn this Monday at 85 years of age, victim of cardiac arrest after suffering complications from COVID-19. Got sick after inaugurate its museum in Mérida, Yucatán, and his health deteriorated in a matter of days. He was always considered a risk patient due to his age and the diabetes he suffered for several years.

Following the protocol, the singer-songwriter took shelter in his house, where they gave him all the necessary care, as a personal oxygen concentrator. Had to being hospitalized on December 15 faced with the strong symptoms that COVID-19. Later, Manzanero agreed to be intubated after suffering physical exhaustion.

