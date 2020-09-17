Without minijack connector and reversible: this is the Apple Airpods Studio

Since last May we know that Apple is working on new helmets for the Airpods range, only that, unlike the two models that it has on the market right now, they will not be ear-mounted and as small as possible, but They will resort to the old method of the headband to adjust to our head and listen to music.

A decision of the Cupertino people that is strange because they have already bought a company, Beats, to offer a complete catalog of alternatives to their successful Airpods. But it is what large companies like Apple have, that there comes a time when they don’t care to throw stones at their own roof and become the competition. Almost better, because that way they practically monopolize the market.

Very cool features

It has been one of the official leakers of the issues that touch Apple, Jon Posser, who has published renders based on what he has been able to see with his own eyes from a real prototype. Why not upload the photos you could have taken? Well, the reason is very simple: turn to expert 3D modelers to keep your source of information anonymous. The point is that These pictures they posted show Apple opts for those rounded lines that both characterize it and decorate everything with a series of high quality material.

More images 👇 pic.twitter.com/kRI0M5eSF4

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 16, 2020

So much so that the sources they have seen These Studio Airpods claim to be made from “high quality leather and metals“, with magnetic components in the headphones, no trace of a minijack port to wire it in case we run out of battery, and a USB-C connector, precisely, to recharge it. Simple and without too many frills beyond its own design.

However, one of the details that we liked the most is the reversibility of the helmets: it will not matter how you put them on because he alone will know how to detect in which ear each earphone is located, in such a way that he will adapt the left and right channels at that moment. That means that it will have, with total security, an Apple chip, such as the H1 of the Airpods that are capable of pairing the device with several mobiles, computers or tablets of the same ID, or of offering other sound effects like that ” spatial audio “from the Airpods Pro.

For now stay with this design and the simplicity of its lines that, without a doubt, are reminiscent of other Cupertino products. And with all you know, would you be able to put a price on it?

