Women tire more on Zoom than men

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The so-called “Zoom fatigue” o Stress from excessive video calls has stronger effects on women than men, according to a study by researchers at Stanford University.

The confinement derived from the pandemic has exponentially multiplied the habit of video conferencing

Zoom, the world’s most downloaded video calling app, has become a paradigm of video conferencing platform to the point of naming a phenomenon that many people have experienced over the last year due to the proliferation of these virtual meetings. Now a study from Stanford University reveals that the feeling of fatigue derived from them affects one in seven women while in the case of men it only affects one in twenty.

13.8% of women, compared to 5.5% of men, have stated states of extreme fatigue after holding videoconferences according to the study, which was carried out between the months of February and March 2021 among a total of 10,322 participants.

Jeffrey Hancock, professor of Communication at the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences, is a co-author of this study and affirms that through the results obtained, the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on different groups of people can be appreciated. Thus there would be almost anecdotal evidence for male videoconferencing users, while it would be older and more intense in the case of women.

The reason for this fatigue derived from video conferencing is an element that some psychologists describe as “Self-focused attention”, which arises from the experience of seeing oneself in the videoconference. According to Hancock, this phenomenon would be produced by the tension derived from the constant self-perception of the person when appearing on the screen during the conversation.

In the questionnaire presented to the participants, the women responded more intensely to two very specific questions:

-During a videoconference, how affected do you feel by seeing yourself?

-In the course of a videoconference, how distracted do you feel to see yourself?

The conclusions of this study coincide with those of other investigations that would conclude that women have a increased propensity to focus on themselves in the presence of a mirror.

This self-focus can produce negative emotions that psychology defines as “mirror anxiety.” For Hancock, a simple solution to prevent this from happening while holding video conferences would be to configure the options to avoid seeing yourself on the screen.

.