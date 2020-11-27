Workers and activists hold an international protest against Amazon

Amazon workers and environmental activists launch a campaign of world protest against the e-commerce giant. This is known under the name of “Make Amazon Pay”.

The initiative is based on the need for workers to receive better bonuses and wages. In addition to this, they request that Amazon reduce its impact on the environment. This wave of protests begins in Sydney, Australia, and has crossed borders. In other countries such as Spain there have also been strikes in favor of this campaign.

Face-to-face and online protests

So far, the members of the “Make Amazon PayThey have expressed that they plan to continue with the protests, some will be in person and others through social networks. They hope to be able to carry them out in India, Germany, France, Greece, the United States, among other countries.

The activists call on all those who want to join the initiative to seek a common good: better wages and a reduction in the environmental footprint caused by Amazon.

Nazmar Akter shared a Tweet with a series of images related to the protests. In its publication it states that:

“Amazon has doubled profits through COVID19, but they have yet to pay suppliers in Bangladesh for completed orders canceled during the pandemic. Garment workers are on their feet with ‘Make Amazon Pay’. Fair wages and union rights for all Amazon supply chain workers now! @IndustriALL_GU ”.

#Amazon has doubled profits through COVID19 but they have still not paid suppliers in Bangladesh for finished orders canceled during the pandemic.

✊Garment workers stand with #MakeAmazonPay

👊Fair wages & union rights for all Amazon supply chain workers now! @IndustriALL_GU pic.twitter.com/Z7hEQZPkJ3 – Nazma Akter (@ NazmaAkter73) November 27, 2020

Amazon’s Black Friday negatively impacts the environment

Environmental protectionists indicate that individual shipments as well as compulsive purchases generate a large amount of carbon dioxide emissions.

Similarly, they highlight that Amazon’s Black Friday only induces an increase in waste, since it involves boxes and plastics for packaging, which further damages our ecosystem. Likewise, the group of activists emphasize that:

“The pandemic has revealed how Amazon places profits ahead of workers, society and our planet.”

In the same way, these people reproach Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, for having become the richest man during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there are many families with financial problems to make ends meet.

As you may have noticed, activists claim that Amazon derives its wealth by destroying the environment and abusing its workers. They have made it clear that they plan to take their campaign to all continents of the world.

Now the question that remains is, what will Amazon do about it?

