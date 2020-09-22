World’s fastest new SSD announced: 7,400MB / s

The SSD drives they do not stop gaining speed. The protocol PCIe 3.0 it made the speed limit of these drives 3,500 MB / s, but with the arrival of PCIe 4.0, the speed was going to skyrocket. The first units announced with PCIe 4.0 reached the 5,000 MB / s , and little by little there have been manufacturers like Samsung that have announced units that have far exceeded that number. Now a new SSD just passed them all on the right.

In recent months, three NVMe SSDs with PCIe 4.0 have been announced that not only exceed the 5,000 MB / s one of the first launched with this protocol, but also surpass the PS5 SSD in speed, which has not yet been even put on sale.

Adata XPG Gammix S70: the new faster SSD

The first to officially reach 7,000 MB / s was Sabrent with his Rocket 4 Plus. Then came Samsung with the 980 PRO, tying with the same reading speed with 7,000 MB / s, remaining at 5,000 MB / s for writing. Now, ADATA has outperformed both companies with a drive that hits 7,400 MB / s.

We talk about Adata XPG Gammix S70, available in 1 and 2 TB capacities, and which becomes the fastest SSD on the market with a speed of 7,400 MB / s read and of 6,400 MB / s write. Thus, the speed difference between the XPG Gammix S70 and the other two SSDs that were previously the fastest is almost the same speed (400 MB / s) that a conventional SATA SSD achieves. The unit has a built-in heatsink to avoid thermal throttling. The warranty is 8 years, and has 2 million hours of use guaranteed.

However, although the ADATA SSD read is higher, the write is slower than the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, which reaches the 6,850 MB / s, for the 5,000 of the Samsung unit.

So much speed will be useful in games (soon)

These spectacular speeds can seem useless on paper. And currently they are, since because of the way in which the computer components interact, there is a bottleneck in the access speeds that the graphics card or RAM have to the content of the SSD because they take too long a path.

Consoles like PS5 will change that by allowing more direct and faster access to the SSD, and in Windows 10, Microsoft has designed DirectStorage API. This DirectX API allows components such as the graphics card to access the textures or elements of the game that are stored in the SSD faster, thus increasing the access speed, and allowing at a technical level to load the games exactly at the point where that we leave them in a matter of a couple of seconds. The API is based on the same Velocity architecture used in Xbox Series X, so this system will easily reach PC games.

Therefore, if you want the games to load very quickly, save to buy these new units, in addition to buying a plate AMD X570 or B550, or wait for future Intel 12th generation processors, which will finally be compatible with PCIe 4.0.

Currently, the cheapest PCIe 4.0 SSD unit that we can buy that reaches 5,000 MB / s is the Corsair MP600 1 TB for 210.53 euros. At the moment we do not know what price the units of Samsung, Sabrent or Adata will have, but they will not be cheap.