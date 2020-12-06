Worms Rumble Review: Battle Royale with worms, also on PS5

Mindful of the reasoned field wars, marked by shifts and fought first with the brain and then with guns, we were quite surprised when we witnessed the announcement of Worms Rumble during the PlayStation Indie initiative. And yes, because the new death campaign of the most famous annelids in video games has abandoned the strategy for devote yourself to pure action and offer adrenaline-pumping multiplayer battles in company or alone. With some healthy doubts but also a lot of curiosity, we then got our hands on the new effort of Team 17 which, between the pleasantness of the gameplay and the humor that has always distinguished the series, has been able to give us a few hours of healthy fun net of some small problems . Without further ado, let’s dive into the vast game map to sell off dearly and destroy hordes of slimy enemies.

We also remind you that Worms is part of Sony’s monthly free titles, here are all the free PlayStation Plus games of December.

The birth of a fighter

Before experiencing the battles of Worms Rumble it is good to visit the training area to familiarize yourself with the movement system and learn how to exploit an arsenal of incredible firepower. Once you have passed the introductory section it is in fact possible to enter a path full of targets to be knocked down or reach the armory, which would have nothing to envy to that of Ratchet and his metallic friend (here you can observe the extended gameplay of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5). A quick tour of the lockers in the room is enough to admire assault and pump-action rifles but also the Plasma Rifle, the Cannonfish and the Sheep Thrower. While the first super weapon spits a conspicuous amount of lethal missiles, the second emits crazy “research head” sheep, which chase the opponent on duty and then blow themselves up. In this regard, already at this stage it is possible to appreciate the excellent work done by Team 17 in support DualSense adaptive triggers. Firing every single tool of death on PlayStation 5 is amazing, because the trigger “squeeze modes” vary between weapons. To load the shot of the plasma rifle, for example, a gentler and more progressive pressure is provided, in a distinctly different way from the hardness of the Schioppo’s trigger.

The additional sound effects emitted by the DualSense are also absolutely fitting with the functioning of the weapons and also the vibrations have convinced us a lot. Speaking of the latter, sometimes a bit annoying bugs occurred in the game, with the vibration that once activated did not turn off even when returning to the main menu: we had to restart the game to deal with the problem, which we hope will be fixed via a corrective patch.

In addition to learning how to use all sorts of grenades – including the inevitable blessed explosives – and a baseball bat perfect for hand-to-hand combat, a worm soldier shouldn’t be afraid to retreat if necessary, especially if he has the suitable tools to do so.

Thanks to the grapple gun, which when necessary launches a chained sucker, he can climb on any surface of the scenarios, not to mention the jetpack, which he can use to quickly get away from enemies. The areas of the vertically developed game maps are in fact interconnected and chock full of ways to escape, an aspect we’ll focus on shortly. To close the routine of these Rambo-annelids we find the classic medkits and energy drinks, which once taken provide them with a certain amount of armor. If good equipment is essential to bring home the skin, the worm must also take care of the way it presents itself on the battlefield. In fact, as you advance in level, it will unlock new glasses, headgear, colors and facial features, to transform itself into the coolest version of itself, a discourse that we also extend to the skins of the ten weapons available. Items, emotes and the rest must be purchased with in-game currency, which rejects any type of microtransaction and is obtainable in good quantities at the end of each match.

While the character editor isn’t too articulate, we had fun creating a sort of encounter between Jack Nicholson’s Joker and a sharp-toothed worm with an evil voice, which brought a smile to us multiple times in-game. Even the tone of voice, and with it the comments of the worm, can be selected at will, proving that you can give life to genuinely different fighters.

On the battlefield

The apparent lightness of the battles of Worms Rumble should not be misleading: it takes a while to get carried away with the aiming system and above all with the movement system, which as expected is clearly different from that of Worms WMD (on this page you can read our review of Worms WMD). Annelids can now quickly roll to reach a weapon crate or escape certain death, perhaps by sneaking into an air vent or one of the many secret areas on the maps. In addition to interconnecting the various areas of the arena like the scalable walls, these places are visible only to those who are inside them, a fact that forces a possible pursuer to carefully plan their moves.

In the event that he had to choose to enter a conduit, for example, he could expose himself to an ambush by the one who was pursued a few seconds before and taste a bitter defeat. Staying away from danger – perhaps by consulting the mini-map practice to avoid clashes – is the surest way to recover stamina and gradually also vital energy, because it is absolutely not advisable to try your luck in Worms Rumble.

But when you are armed with grenades and a couple of valid weapons, think of a shotgun for close combat and a powerful special weapon, throwing yourself into the fray is no longer (necessarily) equivalent to a death sentence. Mind you, the unexpected is just around the corner, because it can happen to perish in the crossfire of two enemies or to be surprised by the arrival of an opponent in the elevator. In short, the vertically developed structure of the maps can be said to be successful but it is both a blessing and a feature capable of increasing the unpredictability of the battles.

The support for adaptive triggers, the conformation of the playing areas and – more than anything else – the excellent rendering of the particle effects, make the clashes adrenaline and spectacular but sometimes the readability of the action becomes more difficult than expected.

Between a slightly invasive presence of the HUD and the large number of enemies and explosions on the screen, you can find yourself losing the pulse of the situation and falling to the ground in a sea of ​​gunshots. In other words, to triumph in a game of Worms Rumble you need not only a bit of luck but also judgment and planning. Getting to grips with the gameplay mechanics, therefore, is only the beginning and it is no coincidence that the three game modes are characterized by different levels of access. If the Deathmatches up to 32 players do not have any recommended level, because they are perfect for practicing, the Last Team and the Last Worm should be faced respectively starting from level 5 and 10. Specifically, Last Team is a sort of trio in battle royale format, where to triumph it is necessary to put teamwork at the base of every strategy.

Precisely for this reason, although it is possible to leave everything to matchmaking, playing in the company of two friends is vital to speed up resuscitations and increase your chances of success. Last Worm, on the other hand, is the all-against-all par excellence, which is consumed rather quickly in play areas destined to be hit by a poisonous cloud. Basically we are talking about exciting matches but often of short duration, because the defeat is met at the first inattention.

This is certainly a feature that contributes to heightening the tension in the game but at the same time, given the time lapses that separate one match from the other, it risks causing boredom and pushing players to return to Deathmatches. We have already talked about the bouncing plasma shots and the splendid particle effects but in reality Team 17 has also taken great care in the creation of the settings.

From the halls of the department stores to the colorful city fast food, to the huge missile depot, Worms Rumble boasts a visual presentation of sure impact, starting with the splendid reflections on the floors and the creation of individual objects. There are some surfaces that are a bit more angular than others but the delightful cartoonish look and the bright colors that give character to the locations, fully file out small imperfections. Expressive and funny as never before, the worms pierce the screen thanks to the excellent dubbing and dive into very fluid clashes at 60 fps granite, which together with the excellent image cleaning make the experience very pleasant to the eye.