Would LG stop making smartphones? This you should know

LG has not only launched in our country the LG Velvet , with a fairly large and positive screen in aspects, but also showed its first convertible cell phone, the LG Wing. However, it seems that the company could take a measure that few expected.

The South Korean company appears to be making a radical decision, as Kown Bong-seok, CEO of LG , in an interview in The Korea Herald He commented that it is possible that the company will no longer manufacture cell phones in the future. Why?

“As competition in the global mobile device market is getting fiercer, it is time for LG to make a cold judgment and evaluate the best option. The company is considering all possible measures, including the sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business. “, were Bong-seok’s words.

However, that does not mean that they stop supporting devices that are already on the market today.

Could LG leave the smartphone market? This is what you need to know right away. (Photo: LG)

It should be noted that, if LG takes that measure, they will leave us waiting for their roll-up phone, which was expected to debut sometime this year, although it is likely that this will be at the ultra-premium level, and it may not be enough to reverse the market share of the brand that, according to StatCounter , had fallen to 1.7 percent in December 2020.

But it was not the only thing that was commented on in the interview. Kwon also reportedly told the outlet that some of the employees, potentially around 60 percent, would be reassigned to other parts of LG’s business.

For its part, the portal engadget collects information from company personnel and ensures that LG is “committed to doing what is best for its mobile businesses. That said, nothing has been finalized and any reports to the contrary are pure speculation. “

What will happen to the division in Latin America? At the moment it is unknown, although LG continues to bring various devices to the region, such as the aforementioned LG Velvet and its fairly clean design.