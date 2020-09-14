Wrc 9 Review: The Rally World Championship Is Back

Adrenaline, extreme technique, unpredictability and a pinch of madness: the rally mix is ​​unique, and helps to define the charm of a definitely particular competitive racing discipline. For fans of engines, thundering rumors and heart-pounding emotions, the annual appointment with the virtual world championship could be indispensable. Whirling on the hot Sardinian dirt road, between the steep and snowy bottlenecks of Monte Carlo or between the marshes of Wales aboard “small” and indomitable devils of almost 400 horses always has an irreducible charm, also in giving sublime glimpses of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.

The World Rally Championship and its license, on the videogame side, have been entrusted since 2015 to the French team Kylotonn, which from the acrimonious WRC 5 and through a progressive improvement path reaches a ninth chapter that is in close connection with the previous one (you can read here our WRC review 8). The news, in fact, are not profound, and the simulation matrix of the project must again collide with some imperfections in the driving system and of a technical nature, although the content offer continues to be satisfactory and the experience promises to be tempting for enthusiasts.

Simulation ambitions

Let’s review immediately the driving model and the sensations that WRC 9 left us pad and steering wheel in hand. The premise is somewhat obvious, yet a duty: there are no upsets in ambitions and in the system compared to the previous chapter. There are, however, small tricks: the response in damage management, for example, has improved, with more pronounced side effects, such as tire wear based on the different surfaces.

The sensitivity of the steering system is always very pronounced, and keeping the racing cars between the lines of the tracks will be challenging, especially pads in the hand. Siping the gas on is essential to avoid fatal spin and a pendulum effect that, frankly, seemed excessive and insistent on more than a few occasions, despite the attentions.

The curves must be calculated and measured carefully, playing with counter-steering, rare braking and decelerating. We would like to point out that, even with the pad, It is possible to master the driving system with due practice and patience, which are fundamental ingredients for those who immerse themselves in a world like this.

However, while the simulation ambitions and achievements of the driving model are clear, there are some stumbling blocks we couldn’t help but notice.

Above all, the first concern concerns a little marked differentiation in the response of the various racing cars. At the wheel, this translates into a homogeneous rendering of almost all cars, even in different categories. The difference can be seen right with the small Ford Fiesta of the Junior WRC category, less aggressive and more manageable, while between WRC 3, WRC 2 and the racing cars of the highest category we found a perhaps unnatural and excessive linearity in the responses behind the wheel, despite the not negligible difference horses. There are also equally unnatural reactions following collisions or light off-track, which highlight a management of the game physics not yet excellent.

Extreme atmospheric conditions, such as thunderstorms or snow storms, then force you to deal even more with a millimeter sensitivity, leading you to travel along test pieces almost at the tip of gas. The attempt to recreate credible responses and sensations is still present, yet it inevitably collides with some compromises.

With steering wheel and pedals, as well as with some adjustments to the set-ups, the situation improves, giving more credit to a driving system that is still capable of satisfying, when properly mastered. Even with entry level hardware like Thrustmaster’s T150, we found slight improvements in race times compared to the feeling of having done the best with the DualShock – and the adjective “mild“is measured solely on our subjective experience, since we have devoted many more hours to practice with the pad.

By retouching the various parameters in the car’s tuning, then, we could feel the will of the experience to lend itself to a wide range of styles and situations. Acting on the braking distribution, for example, significantly increases the propensity to understeer or oversteer, and tweaking this parameter was of great help in some tests full of hairpin bends, sharp corners or total reversals.

Just as acting on the springs allows us to adapt the car’s set-up to more or less rough terrain, increasing with the necessary adjustments the yield in terms of grip and speed on tracks with many bumps. The changes are effective, they make themselves felt and only slightly soften the feeling of lack of mastery that, however, a novice will perceive insistently.

Technical performance

On PS4 Pro the title it does not shine in terms of performance. The 30 fps for a racing game is already a limitation of some importance, and to it we must register some indecisions in the stability of the framerate. The title shoots in sporadic circumstances, when the engine deals with moving screens particularly rich in slightly more elaborate screen elements such as, say, the trees of a wooded section.

This is not a frequent problem, yet it is quite easy to deduce how disabling or annoying it can be, especially if we are ringing a series of satisfactory times, at the mercy of concentration. We have not been able to try the PC version, while it has already been confirmed that the title will arrive on the next-gen platforms 4k resolution and 60 fps guaranteed.

In the version analyzed by us we cannot spend too much praise on the technical sector in general, which contrasts unconvincing secondary elements of the scenario with car models, such as the crowd of human figures, motionless and indistinct that makes up the public. On the other hand, the sound is discreet, alternating with the roar of convincing engines a not very varied musical background.

A full-bodied package

On the content front, this new chapter follows the excellent path already undertaken by WRC 8. Add the rallies of Kenya, Japan, and New Zealand, which bring the overall calculation to 13, also expanding the variety (in Japan we will find new tracks on asphalt, rather rare in other rallies). The single player offer remains almost unchanged, with a Career that preserves the sense of progression between the various categories and the managerial nuances already appreciated in last year’s chapter.

Taking care of the relationship with the team, managing the calendar through training events, challenges and tests of various kinds is always pleasant and satisfying, although the level of depth admired in the Codemaster F1 series is not yet reached. Clearly drawn from this also for the semi-role management of the parameters and skill points to be allocated to the four branches that allow you to improve the performance of the car, to hire new team members or to obtain bonuses for morale and experience.

The seasons mode is back, of course, which frees the player from management aspects and allows him to focus only on the tracks and the championship. In addition to the Test Area, the Training tests on closed circuits and the Quick Match, a series of Challenges – about fifty – that will put the user in front of particular race conditions, to be faced, closes the circle of the single player offer also aboard iconic cars that have made the history of the discipline such as the Lancia Stratos and Delta. About that, WRC 9 boasts 52 different teams, divided between the various categories of Junior WRC, WRC 3, WRC 2 and WRC, as well as 15 new historic cars, to be used also in quick matches and not only in specific challenges.

The multiplayer offer

The multiplayer, for its part, partially relaunches the ambitions of WRC 9, which opens up more decisively to the competitive scene. There will be an official online championship, which will start next year and will allow the fastest drivers to compete for the title of the category in a location not yet known, as well as the multiple daily and weekly events allow you to compare yourself with the times of other players, climb a global ranking and also get experience and prestige points for your virtual avatar.

There is also the Split Screen mode, which allows you to challenge a friend locally, while the juicy novelty is represented by the Club. It is a huge hub where you can create different lobbies, set special rules and start custom championships to be administered to other pilots. of the network. An addition with interesting potential, which opens up this WRC 9 even more to a competitive and sharing spirit which will be able to appease the audience’s desire for challenge and act as a constant stimulus.

At the title, to close, new content will be added in the coming months, already confirmed and free. The post-launch support has all the flavor of a recovery of cut portions in order not to delay excessively the seasonal output of production. New stages have been confirmed for the rallies of Portugal and Finland, as well as a real co-op mode that will focus on one of the key aspects of the discipline: the harmony between driver and co-driver. The navigator can be played by a second player, who will have the task of giving directions on the track with the right timing and study, exactly as it happens in reality. To find out more about it, however, we will have to wait a few more months.