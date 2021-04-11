WWE 22K: the blows are back … maybe in the game, maybe against 2K

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The announcement that 2K is working on WWE 22K it is undoubtedly a surprise. In principle, it is good news, of course, knowing that there are projects is something that always brings joy, but in this case, it seems quite audacious that the company dares to try its luck again with a title that, although in the past it meant alegrías, with its last edition to date, WWE 20K, made the company the main recipient of blows that had little or nothing to envy those we could see in the game.

After this stumble came silence. 2K never confirmed that he was working on WWE 21K, although the periodicity to which sports simulators are accustomed made many people wait for his arrival. However, there were so many problems with 20K that one year of work probably would not have been enough to completely remake the title. A) Yes, In April of last year, WWE confirmed what many of us expected, that there would be no 21K version. And not a word more about it, which made us doubt about the continuity of the franchise.

However, and in the context of WrestleMania 37 (those who already comb gray hair will understand the desire I have to call it Pressing Catch) that is being held this weekend, WWE has published a video on YouTube that shows us the first teaser of what will be WWE 22K, thus confirming that, through thick and thin, 2K maintains its commitment to this franchise that, after more than a year of silence, many began to consider it extinct or, at least, in a deep review process.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" >.</span>

The WWE 22K teaser does not show, as you may have already guessed, footage of the game in motion. In its place we will find a quite striking kinematics. In the description of the video we find the text «WWE 22K. It Hits 👊 Different 💥Coming Soon. ”, Followed by various links to social networks where you can follow the latest news about the upcoming launch. No date, for now, just a “Coming Soon”, which can just as well speak of days (unlikely), weeks or months.

Yes there is something interesting in the message of the video and is the word “Different”. In other conditions it could simply mean evolution, but given the precedents in this case, WWE seems to be acknowledging all the criticism received for the last title to date of the franchise, and indicating that WWE 22K will be different than what seen two years ago. And that’s fine as a declaration of intent but, of course, we’ll have to wait to see how different it is, and if it manages to restore the prestige lost by the saga.