X One eBike: you are in time to buy the smartest bike on the market

The panorama of electric mobility is leaving us very good news in recent times. Especially those new players who are daring to innovate within the panorama of electric powered bicycles. And proof of this is the success of the many initiatives that appear periodically on crowdfunding pages where its promoters achieve their objectives in a fast and comfortable way.

X One eBike.

Moreover, that is precisely the case of this X One eBike that already met all its targets in December 2019, reaching € 522,000 in record time, which enabled Mat Rauzier to maintain the conditions of his campaign by delivering all his bikes in the summer of 2020. So now, that some units are available, you only have to order them so that they arrive in just a few weeks.

The smartest on the market

This X One is a bicycle made with an aluminum and carbon fiber frame, which allows it to be very light and stay at only 22 kilos of weight. Its design, as you can see through the images, has a certain retro air, like a motorcycle from the 30s of the last century but with a much more careful and stylized finish. Definitely, It is one of the most attractive electric bicycles that we have seen in recent years.

X One eBike.

The bicycle has a motor capable of printing a maximum speed of 45 km / h. and offers a range of 75 kilometers, which gives us to make many journeys without having to go through a charger. It’s more, We can always buy a second battery to carry it with us and replace it when we need it. This X One eBike also has incredibly careful details such as those of the lights, both in the rear and front, with LED technology, and in the case of the latter, they are capable of turning to light in the same direction in the one that we move.

X One eBike.

But its great appeal lies in the huge touch screen you have on the bike frame in such a way that it not only informs us of the walking regime, speed, battery level or energy recovery settings, but also incorporates voice control, hands-free phone calls and even facial recognition so that the bike knows who is getting on. to it and thus load its default profile. If you are interested, units are available on your Indiegogo page at a price of 1,970 euros, 308 more if we want to add an extra battery to reach 150 km. autonomy.

