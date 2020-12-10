Tech NewsApps

By Brian Adam
Xbox Cloud Games Coming to iOS in …

The rumors that were present in October about the possibility of playing Xbox video games on iOS devices is already a reality. Microsoft has confirmed it and we can enjoy all the adventures of existing console games on our iPhone and / or iPad in the spring of 2021.

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we can enjoy games on iOS

Microsoft is the first company to announce this possibility of being able to play games in the cloud. Although Amazon and Google it seems that soon they will also be able to announce their full compatibility with iOS. At the moment Microsoft has put the batteries and leads this race to the joy of Apple and Xbox users.

