Xbox Game Pass cloud game coming to iOS in 2021

A new Microsoft blog post claims that cloud games that are part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will arrive on iOS via a web browser in Spring 2021. Microsoft decided not to launch its streaming game service on iOS due to to App Store guidelines, but bringing cloud games to iPhone and iPad via web browser will allow Microsoft to bypass App Store guidelines entirely. This is how the company explains it on its blog: Expanding the Xbox to new gamers is central to our ambition to help games and developers find an easy path to the world’s 3 billion gamers. We do this by adopting multiple devices and providing a consistent Xbox experience wherever you connect, whether it’s on your Xbox Series X | S, PC, Xbox One, Android device or – as of Spring 2021 – your Windows PC and iOS device. from the cloud. Microsoft notes that cloud play on iOS via the web will be in beta form at first, but has not provided further details. Apple this year announced new App Store guidelines on game streaming services. The guidelines allow for game streaming services, but developers must submit each game to the App Store for review as separate apps to meet all guidelines. Microsoft is not the only company that has announced that its streaming game service will be coming to iOS via the web. Amazon recently announced that its Luna cloud gaming service will also be available on iOS via the web, while Google made similar promises for Stadia.