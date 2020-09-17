Xbox Game Pass is now available for users with Android phones

xCloud is the project that Microsoft has to offer games developed for PC and their Xbox consoles without the need to physically have one of those machines, simply resorting to what has been called a streaming game and that allows us to enjoy, for example, a whole Gears 5 on the screen of our smartphone, on the street, while we wait at the bus stop.

This mobility of video games is one of the keys to the future and that is why Microsoft has taken pains to have a service as soon as possible that they consider will be crucial for the new generation which will arrive in November. So if you are a fan of console and PC games, you can finally sign up to have more than 150 titles within a flat rate that will make the competition very difficult for bets like Google and its Stadia.

Now available for Android mobiles

It was last August when we already knew the release date of this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for mobile phones, at the Samsung Unpacked event, and true to their word, here we have it: a flat rate for video games that launches simultaneously in 22 countries like the US, Europe (and Spain), the UK and South Korea, and it will work on both Android phones and tablets, PCs and Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass on mobile devices.

As we tell you, this rate will cost in Spain 12.99 euros, with a promotion of a first month at a single euro, e will add all Microsoft Game Studios releases, as well as third-party releases that include all those that Electronic Arts offers on its EA Play (FIFA, NBA, NHL, NFL, Battlefield, Star Wars, etc.). The offer is very wide and comes with the addition that we can use the same Xbox One gamepad to enjoy wherever we go.

Although the launch is now completely official, from Microsoft they remind us that access to xCloud is completely beta and although it has been tested for months, we could run into problems with some titles. Even so, it is a good way to test the service and quality it offers, especially when we go out on the street and leave behind the coverage of a Wi-Fi network. As we have been informing you, xCloud will not be available for users with Apple devices at the moment since it is not very clear what is the scenario under which companies can operate that, such as Microsoft, Google or nVidia, have decidedly bet on the game in the cloud.