Xbox Game Pass already has 15 million subscribers. In the official statement of its agreement with Bethesda, it is confirmed that it has added 5 million users in less than five months.

The impact Xbox Game Pass is having on the video game industry is undeniable. The subscription gaming service for Xbox One and PC has become Microsoft’s best card in this generational leap, as it offers a huge catalog of games for a single monthly payment of 9.99 euros / dollars (or 12.99 if is Game Pass Ultimate) .

A few months ago, at the end of April, Xbox announced an impressive 10 million users on Game Pass. Well today, less than five months later, the figure is updated by 50% more: they already have 15 million.

What has happened in these months? Many things, and we are still in shock by the last one: Microsoft is going to acquire Bethesda. This means that all future Bethesda games (such as The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield or the new DOOM and Fallout) will be released on Game Pass from day one (although that does not mean that they will necessarily be Xbox exclusive).

Precisely, the data of the 15 million users in Game Pass has been communicated in the official Microsoft report on all this matter

But Microsoft has moved chips on all fronts to make the Game Pass service a must have. All first party games, like Halo Infinite , will be released from day one on Xbox Game Pass.