Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and its game in the cloud comes to Windows 10, iPhone and iPad, how to play?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Gambling in the cloud is a phenomenon that has been making its way rapidly in recent times, with several actors who are approaching the challenge in a very different way. If in the case of Google, Stadia has taken some really strange turns lately, when we talk about Microsoft we are faced with a decided bet and inspired by its Xbox system. Xbox Cloud Gaming is the name of that game on the network that, curiously, is only available for Android mobiles, through a dedicated application. Unfortunately, in the territory of Apple that will not happen and those of Redmond, as in the case of Google, are going to take advantage of the advantages of browsers to delight gamers both on the Windows 10 desktop, and on the of the iPhone and iPad. Beta test … extended Microsoft has announced that from today Xbox Cloud Gaming is available for Windows 10 PCs and Apple iPhones and iPads through their browsers. In the case of computers, the ways to play will be both Edge and Chrome, and for phones and tablets, both the Google browser and Safari, so those who have a device from Cupertino can repeat the same procedure to start the service than in the case of Stadia. Of course, what Microsoft has announced through its official blog is the extension of this beta version test to 22 more countries (including Spain), and only to those users who have contracted the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which is which allows you to play with about 100 games both within the PC and Xbox ecosystems. However, from the company they have also taken the opportunity to remember that this access will be gained by users through invitations that they will begin to receive from today. So if you are a Game Pass Ultimate user and want to try the advantages of the streaming game, pay attention to the inbox of your Xbox account to start the trial completely free and through a website that you will have to access with the device that you have. Of course, remember that it is an essential condition to have a remote connected to the computer, iPhone or iPad, either through Bluetooth or USB connectivity. Either way, you can enjoy wonders like Gears 5, various Halo and the best Forza in recent years.