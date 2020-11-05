Xbox Series S Review: the budget console to enter the next-gen

Xbox Series S is so small and compact that it immediately surprises you, as soon as it comes out of the package. Microsoft has assembled an accurate packaging, in line with the arrangement of the objects already seen for Series X: at the center of the box is the console, wrapped in a protective fabric and a strap that displays the official claim of this new generation: ” Power Your Dreams “.

Unboxing and first impact

In an independent housing we find instead cables (the HDMI is 2.0) and pad, the latter in the prominent version, totally white and very elegant. The idea is clearly to convey a feeling of familiarity right from the start, to make it clear that Series X and Series S are part of the same ecosystem.

But if it is true that already during unboxing one perceives unity and cohesion with the “big sister”, the materials used for the packaging send another message: that is, for better or for worse, Series S is Microsoft’s entry level console, a product that makes no secret of its main objective, that of reducing costs and capturing a part of the public willing to invest very low figures in video games.

There are 200 euros of posting, between Series X and Series S, and this difference has many counterparts: the absence of an optical reader, the smaller SSD capacity, the internal components much more harnessed in terms of power, which aims at a resolution of 1440p but in some cases there is no scruples to even go down to 720.

Accept or not accept these compromises, in the face of an architecture that it still takes advantage of the speed of the SSD and allows you to use next-gen rendering techniques (from Ray Tracing to Mesh Shading), it is a choice that must depend on the conditions of use and the gaming station. Those who don’t have a 4K TV, for example, might be more inclined to choose Microsoft’s “little one”.

On the other hand, after spending many days in the company of Series S, we would like to highlight some contradictions which make the machine much less “future proof” than Microsoft’s “black-green tower”, thus suggesting a bit of caution.

Design: simple but effective

Series S, we said, it is contained in size and fairly effective in design. Simple, essential, yet magnetic in its own way, even for that “exaggerated” two-color scheme that opposes the white surfaces of the hardware to the black disk that covers the fan.

While the materials used for the central body are of excellent workmanship, the circular dark plastic is of a slightly lower quality, but nothing that gives the idea of ​​a machine assembled on a budget. The choice to break the chromatic unity that instead characterizes all other Microsoft platforms (even that of the generation that is about to leave us) is certainly very strong, and the result can only be defined as divisive: not everyone will like aesthetics less “docile” than that of Series X, but personally we believe it gives a touch of character to the console. For considerations on ergonomics and pad functions, we refer you to all the other contents of our coverage dedicated to Series X, since the supplied controller is exactly the same: slightly slimmer on the sides, with new finishes that improve grip and the central button for sharing content.

The experience of use with Xbox Series S

Let’s move on to the user experience and start immediately from the positive notes: as regards the responsiveness of the system, Series S has nothing to envy to Microsoft’s “top of the range” console. The startup is immediate (we talk about a couple of seconds), and navigation in the interface is quick and snappy. The look and organization of the operating system are very traditional, with some choices that could be revised, but generally effective.

The loading times of the products, both of those that have received the next gen update and of those that instead run in backwards compatibility, they are lightning fast, and the quick resume adds a final touch of class to the whole, allowing you (unless it’s always online titles) to move from one game to another, picking up the game exactly where you left off.

As we said for Series X, returning to hardware with Hard Disk after trying the speed of the SSD is really difficult immediacy and fluidity of the experience manage to make the time spent with the console more enjoyable. Sifting through the menus, you come across what we can define as the first big obstacle for Series S, that is the capacity of the internal memory.

Temperatures, noise and consumptionHaving to manage a very low resolution, Series S is a machine that consumes very little. Power draw is – as expected – the lowest of the next gen consoles, peaking at 91w with Gears 5. For comparison, Series X consumes 180-190w while running the same software. Despite this restraint in energy demands, the console tends to heat up a lot, while remaining silent, more or less in line with the noise values ​​recorded on One X (Series X, on the other hand, is truly unbeatable on this front). Since it is the latter aspect that worries gamers most, we can only applaud Microsoft for how it has managed the engineering of its machines.

Considering the space required for the operating system, the storage memory is limited to around 360GB: really too little for an All Digital machine, especially when we think about the file size of current games. It is true that with the Smart Delivery Microsoft promises to save space for Series S users, but at the moment the difference between the various versions is not so pronounced, and we have to take into account the whole boundless catalog of backwards compatible titles that will not have these optimizations, and which are also often used as the workhorse of the Game Pass. It remains true that for last generation titles you can use an external SSD without losing the benefits in terms of speed of loading, but for all games with a next-gen patch (from Forza Horizon 4 to Gears 5) instead, official memory expansion is needed, which costs almost as much as the console itself.

In short, the truth is that the absence of an optical reader is somewhat in contradiction with the characteristics of the car: both with the size of its internal SSD, and with the intention of selling it to a less savvy audience, more reluctant to embrace a user experience independent of the physical format.

Backward compatibility

Since we got into the subject of backward compatibility, there is another fundamental aspect that is worth highlighting. That is, as stated by Microsoft, in the absence of a specific patch all the older generation titles will run on Series S in the One S version. Unfortunately this choice removes from the equation many of the merits that Series X has in managing backward compatibility: consider for example that in products such as Final Fantasy XV, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Monster Hunter World, the selector to choose the rendering mode (resolution vs framerate) does not even appear, because it is not available on One S.

Even if there is a considerable difference in computational power between the two consoles (4 Teraflops of Series S against 1.4 of One S) this surplus is not in the least exploited. A real shame, because as some patched titles show it would certainly have been enough to at least double the framerate.

What happens, in fact, with those titles that receive a software update, like many first party games (Sea of ​​Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5)? In many cases, such as Rare’s pirate adventure and PlayGround Games’ racing game, you earn a framerate that reaches 60fps, an uncommon result in the console world. The resolution on the other hand almost always stops at 1080p, reaching 1440 in only a few products (The Falconeer even manages to surpass that figure, rendering at 1800p).

Let’s repeat once again, therefore, what Series S it is a console designed primarily for those who do not have, and do not want to buy, a 4K TV. On a state-of-the-art screen, the upscaling artifacts can all be seen, and we firmly believe that the visual quality of the products released in recent years and those that will come out in the future is also enhanced by the resolution. A striking example is that of Gears 5.

After the Next Gen update, 343 Industries’ shooter integrates some improvements related to the lighting system: general optimizations related to the calculation of environmental occlusion, the simulation of shadows and reflection effects on certain surfaces.

Without putting too much emphasis on the technical details, know that the game is able to calculate the effects of light in the most realistic way. The ability to perceive these details, on the other hand, is closely related to the number of pixels rendered by the hardware, and the resolution of Gears 5 on Series S ranges from 1440p to 720p; a value – the latter – that we were hoping we were completely left behind several years ago.

There is no need to go around it: in many moments the cleanliness and clarity of the image are compromised in a concrete way, so much so that some users may even prefer the viewing experience provided by the One X. Microsoft’s old console doesn’t get the benefits listed above, but it still renders at higher resolutions, and even on a 1080p screen it presents a cleaner, cleaner image. sharp thanks to the benefits of down sampling (in practice the “narrow” image, resulting overall clearer; this is the same technique that Ori and The Touryst use on Series X, rendering in 6K to obtain an exceptional visual cleanliness).