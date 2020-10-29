Xbox Series X and 120fps: next-gen features and requirements

Now we’re really there: in a few days the next-gen consoles will arrive on store shelves for a quick passage before finding their natural location in the living rooms and bedrooms of our homes. The first game machine starting from the starting blocks, chronologically speaking, will be Xbox Series X (accompanied by her younger sister Xbox Series S): the new Microsoft hardware will make its debut on November 10th and will bring with it a series of innovations that will accompany us throughout the next videogame era, and that will extend to the consumer market some of the concepts already known (and so dear to) PC world goers. In addition to the speed of the new SSDs and the advantages brought by the Xbox Velocity Architecture (as you will know if you follow us closely, in the last few weeks we have tried Xbox Series X), the new RDNA2 architecture and the brute power resulting from the combination CPU / GPU will allow the Redmond’s monolith of reaching resolutions beyond 4K and of tap framerates up to 120 FPS.

The 12 TeraFLOPs of Xbox Series X will be able, in certain cases, to push games beyond the 60 FPS wall, bringing the “living room” videogame experience to areas still unexplored by traditional TVs and multiplying the doubts of users less accustomed to technicalities. But what does it take to fully enjoy all the potential of next-gen consoles? Are our TVs ready to welcome Xbox Series X? And is HDMI 2.1 a key requirement? What is the framerate and how does it differ from the refresh rate? What impact do FPS have on gameplay and graphics in general? We will try to take stock of the situation in the next few lines.

Xbox Series X and 120 FPS: features and requirements

Before listing the requirements necessary to fully enjoy the high number of frames and analyzing the impact they have on the gameplay and graphic quality, it is necessary to define once and for all the terminological (and technological) perimeter within which the next-gen. In fact, in the gaming world framerate (FPS) is refresh rate (Hz) they are often confused and misinterpreted.

FPS is the amount of frames per second sent from the console to the TV, while Hz measures the refresh rate of the panel image. While both terms indicate completion rates, the two units of measurement refer to different components of the system. To put it simply, FPS is the speed at which the console, and in particular the GPU, completes (processes) the frames, while Hz is the speed at which the display shows previously processed frames. While the framerate quantified in FPS depends on the power and computing capacity of the console, the refresh rate indicated in Hz is a fixed number determined by the characteristics of the TV or monitor: the number of FPS rendered by the GPU are therefore linked to the complexity of a given scene while the Hz remain constant over time. Simplifying again, this means that a 60 Hz monitor will always update 60 times per second, a 120 Hz monitor always 120 times per second, and so on, regardless of the FPS actually sent by the GPU.

When these two values ​​differ significantly, graphic artifacts such as tearing or ghosting occur that can compromise the overall quality and enjoyment of a game. If the console and TV (or monitor) are synchronized, the magic happens and the images are smoother, cleaner and the gameplay reactivity much more immediate.

In order to take advantage of all the advantages brought by the 120 fps of the Xbox Series X, therefore, you need a TV that has a display capable of reaching 120 Hz. One of the hottest issues of the last few weeks, however, concerns the requirement of the new HDMI 2.1 standard and related cables. To play in 4K and 120 fps (perhaps with HDR active) the console must in fact send to the TV a huge stream of data that the normal HDMI 2.0 port is unable to receive.

However, it must be said that this particular situation is limited, at least for the moment, to a rather small number of titles, especially minor or independent productions, games that do not require great efforts on the part of the console’s GPU. In most cases, and with the most famous triple A titles, the situation changes: in order to reach 120 frames even the latest generation consoles will have to compromise with details and resolution.

As tests on early Xbox Series X titles supporting 120fps (such as Dirt 5, which we’ll come back to later) have shown, the resolution is lowered to 1080p and the amount of on-screen objects drastically reduced. In these cases, by setting the console to Full HD resolution, without using upscaling in 4K, it is possible to play at 120 fps even with a TV equipped with HDMI 2.0 (the presence of a 120 Hz panel remains essential).

Xbox Series X paired with a TV with HDMI 2.1 will then offer support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), a technology that has been declined in the form of different implementations such as AMD Freesync or NVIDIA G-Sync, capable of synchronizing the number of frames with the display update frequency, so as to completely eliminate any type of graphic artifact.

If you are still looking for a TV that can accompany you throughout the next generation without any conditionality, we recommend that you take a look at the LG CX TV review, the Samsung Q95T review and the Sony XH90 review, all equipped with 120 Hz and HDMI 2.1 support.

120 FPS gameplay: next-gen advantages and trade-offs

Playing with a high number of frames and on a display with a high refresh rate makes the gaming experience particularly satisfying. But why is it so important? A high number of FPS / Hz results in smoother animations and “complete” while eliminating graphic artifacts such as ghosting and tearing. Ghosting is a distracting factor that occurs when the display updates the image: the time it takes for the panel to change colors on the screen can leave a sort of trail on moving objects known as a “ghost”. Tearing instead occurs when the display shows several frames processed by the GPU at the same time, causing a sort of horizontal “clipping” of the image.

However, playing at 120 FPS mainly affects the gameplay: latency is reduced to a minimum and the delay between a certain command and the response of the image on the TV almost zero. In this way the reactivity of the action becomes immediate and gives players fundamental milliseconds, especially for those videogame genres such as shooters and more generally in competitive multiplayer.

As we have already said, generating a large number of FPS requires a huge effort for the GPU: for this reason games that will support the 120 FPS mode will necessarily have to compensate by reducing the resolution and the amount of details.

The launch of the Xbox Series X will be accompanied by a series of products capable of supporting 120 FPS and to show the brute force of the Microsoft console. Among these is Dirt 5 (to learn more, refer to our test of DiRT 5 on Xbox Series X), Codemaster’s arcade racing that we have had the opportunity to test and which offers a realistic representation of the compromises that the developers they will have to field to squeeze the framerate.

In this case, for example, the title is able to return a noteworthy sense of speed but in the 120 Hz mode Dirt 5 has a reduced resolution (1440p dynamic), fewer objects on the screen with texture quality and depth of field such that pop-in phenomena are evident. Obviously it should be borne in mind that we are only at the beginning of the generation and that the optimization work will improve things over time.

Gears 5 will also be able to enjoy a 120 FPS mode, this time however limited to the multiplayer component only. Finally, 343 Industries has announced the 120 FPS mode for all chapters of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, both for the campaign and for the multiplayer, although at the moment they do not know the details. Below we present the list of all Xbox Series X games that will receive 120 FPS support at launch:

Dirt 5

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Halo Infinite

Halo The Master Chief Collection

Gears 5

Exomecha

Metal Hellsinger

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Orphan of the Machine

Second Extinction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Falconeer

Finally, with the arrival of Xbox Series X the 60 FPS wall is officially demolished even in the console world. Obviously, support for the 120 FPS / Hz mode will be limited to specific titles and modes that will be declined depending on the genre, and will require optimization work that will very often affect the graphics quality and game details.

Compromises that in some cases will delight players looking for greater responsiveness, especially in the competitive arena. In any case, the possibility of choosing between quality, performance and framerate is an interesting novelty that will increasingly characterize the long-awaited next-gen.

FAQ

What is the framerate and how does it differ from the refresh rate?

The framerate measures the amount of frames per second (FPS) sent by the GPU to the TV, while the refresh rate indicates the refresh rate (Hz) of a given display.

Why are they important?

A high frame count and high refresh rate result in smoother, more complete and detailed images, eliminating graphic artifacts such as tearing and ghosting.

Do these factors affect gameplay?

Yes, a high framerate allows for greater responsiveness, reduced latency, and better supports faster, more dynamic actions. All elements that make the difference especially in the competitive field.

What do you need to play 120 FPS on Xbox Series X?

To enjoy 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X, you need a TV that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. To play at 4K resolution and 120 FPS, the TV must be equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port (and corresponding certified cable. ), while at 1080p resolution a normal HDMI 2.0 port is enough.

Will all games support 120 FPS?

No, the 120 FPS mode will only be available for some titles and in most cases will have to be selected manually in the appropriate menus.

Does 120 FPS mode affect the graphics quality of a game?

It depends on the type of game: for more complex titles, which require large resources, developers will have to compromise with the graphic quality, lowering the resolution and decreasing the details. For smaller productions or that require less computing power, the 120 FPS mode can be implemented without particular precautions.