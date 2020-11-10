Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now on sale worldwide

The new generation of consoles begins. East November 10 It is a day of celebration for the video game universe: Microsoft puts on sale Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S the two new models of its new family of consoles after a long cycle of seven years full of unforgettable titles.

We have two models, the most premium, the Xbox Series X that We already have it available to buy in Spain at a price of 499 euros. On the other hand, we have the Xbox Series S which its price would be significantly cheaper, standing at 299 euros.

Series X: the new top of the range of the family

Microsoft presents this Series X, a machine that technically lands in stores with an enormous graphic potential: 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 processor, an RDNA GPU with 52 processing units capable of moving 12 teraflops, plus 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, blazing fast 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and 4K / UHD Blu-ray player.

The console It is capable of playing games with ease at 4K resolutions and 8K maximum resolutions at 60 frames per second and even 120 in all those titles that are able to improve thanks to the new hardware. Microsoft brings the Game Pass series to the console, so we can enjoy many games from the previous Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox consoles powered for the new machine without having to pay large amounts of money again.

Also Microsoft offers with this new generation what they call “Smart Delivery”, it is a new way to buy your games ensuring that with buying games, we can enjoy them between different generations and platforms.

Microsoft

S series: the most economical and digital generation

On the other hand, we find the Xbox series x, which arrives without running the games at 4K, but up to 1440p (which is above Full HD) and compatibility with up to 120 FPS, like its older sister. It also does not have a disc reader, it is only digital, while its internal storage is 512 GB instead of 1 TB. Otherwise, they have identical technology, although the CPU is somewhat slower (3.6 GHz) and the GPU is 4 TFLOPS. Its RAM memory is reduced to 10 GB. In general it is much less powerful. This may make more sense if one takes into account that Microsoft wants to bet heavily on XCloud, the online gaming project that will not require any download. Still, you can always turn to external storage.

As regards to the audio it should be noted that both Xbox support Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1 and Dolby Atmos True HD for spatially nuanced sound as long as you have compatible equipment.

