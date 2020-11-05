Xbox Series X: Review of the new top of the range Microsoft console

Xbox Series X stands out right away, managing to amaze users even before leaving the box. The well-assembled packaging, the orderly arrangement of the contents, and finally the choice of placing the hardware at the center of a “throne” of rigid foam rubber, are details that convey the feeling of a premium product, an elite platform that does not want compromises on the quality front. The console emerges from the package with its rigorous lines and towering camera body: it is the triumph of what we could define “functional minimalism”. The shape is essential, but the vertical development still breaks the mold with the console tradition; despite the choice to maintain chromatic continuity with One X, focusing on a “total black” aesthetic, the habit of green plastic that can be glimpsed on the upper grille is that touch of personality that the console needs.

In short, an applause to Microsoft for having created a product with a distinctive design, recognizable and well optimized. The choice to opt for a double board structure made it possible to keep the overall dimensions smaller, while the heat dissipation system – also based on the large axial fan – allows to keep temperatures at bay. It is true that there are still no titles capable of squeezing Microsoft’s hardware to the maximum, but in these weeks of testing we have recorded extremely low working temperatures and a noise level at times even imperceptible. In short, the Redmond company reconfirms the excellent skills of its hardware engineers, which take the already excellent work done with the late Project Scorpio to a new level.

Interface and user experience

Once turned on, the console projects us in front of a familiar interface, the same that we already find today on One X and on the other platforms of the Microsoft ecosystem.

There have been some recent renovations, mainly related to the Store, but in general it is a user experience that we already know. Also in this case, as for the Pad, the company has chosen the path of conservation, instead of clearly breaking the bridges with the past.

Navigation within the dashboard however, it is more responsive and immediate, and finally all those little sobs disappear, those infinitesimal dead times, which from time to time were recorded on the consoles of the generation now at sunset. However, we hope that Microsoft decides to continue to update the user experience, not necessarily to ride the novelty factor, but if only to remove some cumbersome choices (such as the management of options delegated to a special app, residual of a moment history in which even Windows operating systems tried desperately to approach the language of mobile platforms).

And the pad?We’ve already talked extensively about the joypad in our Xbox Series X controller test, and there’s little to add to the considerations expressed elsewhere. As for the pad, Microsoft has chosen a conservative approach, proposing a design that does not differ much from its predecessor. Slightly slimmer on the sides, the controller has the same build quality we know well, with the addition of a share button in the center and the replacement of the classic D-Pad with a small circular dashboard. Ergonomics and functionality are not altered by these small filings.

Still on the subject of responsiveness and performance, it is impossible not to mention the immediate startup (less than two seconds if Series X is left in Stand By), and the equally fast loading of applications. Thanks to the integrated SSD, game launch times are reduced to a minimum, and the last touch of class is represented by the Quick Resume, a function that allows you to move between the last titles used by resuming the game at the exact moment we left it (remember that Quick Resume does not work with all products, for example with always online games, which obviously need to stay connected to servers).

Still on the subject of SSDs, Series X sacrifices about 200GB to the operating system, and therefore conserves 800GB of storage space: a quantity more than enough to install more than a dozen productsthe. It is also possible to use an external SSD or a Hard Disk to launch the games of the previous generation, or to keep the next-gen titles, moving the installation files extremely quickly.

To expand the memory and take advantage of the games optimized for Series X, however, it will be necessary to buy the Seagate memory card, which for the moment has an extremely high cost. Unlike what happens with Series S, fortunately, you will not feel the need anytime soon, also because unlike the “little sister” Series X it can also lean on physical media.

Backward compatibility

In the case of Xbox Series X (but in general of the new family of next gen consoles) backwards compatibility is a fundamental hub of Microsoft’s strategy, since the Gamepass will not only represent a way to access new productions coming in the next few years, but also a sort of “instant collection” full of great titles.

Obviously Microsoft knows this well, and from the very beginning it has guaranteed full backwards compatibility with all the titles that run on One X, including those of the older generations (which, it must be emphasized, are enlivened by a post processing algorithm that adds an HDR effect. fairly effective).

On the performance front, however, not all games behave in the same way: there are titles that do not exceed the limits on resolution and framerate imposed by the development team (Control or Tekken 7 are among them), and products that succeed – where they can – to push to the maximum resolution or framerate, alternatively aiming for native 4K or stable 60fps. In some cases we also have works that simultaneously maximize framerate and resolution, but the casuistry is very limited (certainly not for the demerits of the machine, but for the programming limits that are upstream). The preformance of the backward compatible titles must be evaluated, in short, on a case-by-case basis, but there are good hopes of finding productions decidedly reinvigorated by the landing on Microsoft’s next-gen platform.

Games

Looking more generally at the launch line-up, unfortunately, it must be admitted that not only is a killer app missing, but there isn’t even a game that can really put Series X under pressure, definitively showing what it is capable of doing. The next-gen updates of Yakuza and Dirt 5 are not indicative of what awaits us in the future of the machine, and even Watch Dogs Legion, which thankfully integrates a decent Ray Tracing technology, showcases its old gen genesis, above all. when you look at the polygonal bulk and detail of certain textures.

Although appreciable, the updates of Sea of ​​Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 are also “shy”, if contextualized in a next-gen perspective. The first “just” doubles the framerate, the second does the same thing but integrates some improvements in texture filtering and shadow simulation. Complaining about these optimizations would be unfair, and indeed it is important that first party titles have been given this treatment, but to underline the generational leap, something more is needed.

A further step in the right direction is taken by Gears 5, which incorporates some interesting improvements: more defined textures, better simulation of shadows and reflection effects, an ambient occlusion system that partially exploits a Ray Tracing technology. The impact, it must be admitted, is not as disruptive as one might expect: some of the variations just mentioned are very “discrete” and not always noticeable; moreover, these additions are paid on the resolution front, a dynamic 4K which unfortunately also drops to 1080p (although in very rare cases).

We would like to reiterate, as we did for Series S, that the performance results obtained from these cross-gen productions do not give us many clues as to how the productions designed for the new Microsoft consoles will behave.

It is clear that Gears 5 and company were not born to run on the new RDNA 2 architecture, nor to take advantage of the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture (which should not be confused with the mere presence of the SSD). When the first titles designed and optimized to make the most of Series X components and technologies arrive on the market we can expect concretely different results.

Of course, even taking into account the unforeseen stumbling block of Halo Infinite, the fact that at the launch there is not a single title capable of underlining the generational leap more strongly is a great fault of Microsoft. We look forward to the first exclusive games, from The Medium to Call of The Sea, but we cannot compare these productions to a great blockbuster able to push the sales of the car and amaze the public. Unfortunately Series X is found with an uncovered side, and postpones the appointment with more substantial experiences to a later date.