XDA web launches its own smartphone with factory LineageOS

If you are used to reading technical forums about smartphones, it is likely that the XDA Developers website is on your list of favorites. Now the guys at XDA have announced the launch of their own smartphone. Earlier this year, they got together with F (x) tec to discuss bringing an alternative platform to a larger audience. The F (x) tec Pro1-X does just this: It’s the world’s first phone to run LineageOS right out of the box, and it’s also available in a version that runs Ubuntu Touch OS. The main reason XDA created the Pro1-X has been to offer users a new option. All released phones run on Android or iOS, and even the best Android phones require root to be able to truly customize the experience. The Pro1-X not only works with LineageOS but there are also variants available with Ubuntu Touch OS and Android, and they are actively exploring other platforms.

The Pro1-X is based on an existing smartphone called the F (x) tec Pro1 that was released last year. Both RAM and storage have increased – from 6GB to 8GB of RAM and from 128 to 256GB of storage – and the Pro1-X comes in a new Discovery Blue color. Many of the specs remain the same as the Pro1. There’s a 66-key full QWERTY keyboard that slides under the screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Dual SIM support, a fingerprint scanner, a dedicated camera button, and much more. There is also an 8MP front camera, a 12MP primary camera, and a 5MP secondary camera. The Pro1-X’s retail price is $ 899. But for the XDA community, there are a limited number of devices available at $ 639, which is a 29% discount. If you are fast enough, there is also an offer for $ 599.