XDrop, an application to share files between devices without internet

We always talk about the huge catalog of options available for when we need to share files. Whether to send it to another recipient far from us or to do it between devices, the options are multiple and very simple. In that sense, we will present you an alternative to share files without the need for an internet connection.

Its name is XDrop and it is an application with clients for Android and Windows that will allow you to share files between devices without having to be connected to the internet.

How to share files without internet?

Generally, when we need to send files to other devices, the services require an internet connection. This is because many mechanisms are based on the establishment of direct tunnels between both ends to send the data. However, there are other ways to achieve this goal and these do not require an internet connection. This is precisely the case of XDrop, capable of taking advantage of the WiFi network to share files between devices without internet.

XDrop is an application that is currently in the testing phase, but it is completely free. In that sense, you can get the versions for Windows and Android directly and start sharing your files even if you don’t have internet.

The user experience that XDrop offers is quite friendly and the file transfer is very fast. The process is based on indicating which device is sending and which is receiving, and then selecting the file (s) to share.

Additionally, you will have to make sure that both computers are connected to the same WiFi network. Once this is verified, it will all be a matter of starting the transfer, which is generally quite fast.

In this way, when you want to share files between devices, it will not be necessary to have an internet connection. The system is very user-friendly and is perfect to dispense with cables and other mechanisms that are not as effective.

To prove it, follow this link.

