web
Tech News

XDrop, an application to share files between devices without internet

2021 04 15 13 22 02.jpg
2021 04 15 13 22 02.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

We always talk about the huge catalog of options available for when we need to share files. Whether to send it to another recipient far from us or to do it between devices, the options are multiple and very simple. In that sense, we will present you an alternative to share files without the need for an internet connection.

Its name is XDrop and it is an application with clients for Android and Windows that will allow you to share files between devices without having to be connected to the internet.

How to share files without internet?

Generally, when we need to send files to other devices, the services require an internet connection. This is because many mechanisms are based on the establishment of direct tunnels between both ends to send the data. However, there are other ways to achieve this goal and these do not require an internet connection. This is precisely the case of XDrop, capable of taking advantage of the WiFi network to share files between devices without internet.

XDrop is an application that is currently in the testing phase, but it is completely free. In that sense, you can get the versions for Windows and Android directly and start sharing your files even if you don’t have internet.

The user experience that XDrop offers is quite friendly and the file transfer is very fast. The process is based on indicating which device is sending and which is receiving, and then selecting the file (s) to share.

Additionally, you will have to make sure that both computers are connected to the same WiFi network. Once this is verified, it will all be a matter of starting the transfer, which is generally quite fast.

In this way, when you want to share files between devices, it will not be necessary to have an internet connection. The system is very user-friendly and is perfect to dispense with cables and other mechanisms that are not as effective.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp: steps to deactivate the double blue check for reading the message

WhatsApp is one of the most complete communication apps. You can send text messages, share GIFs, stickers and make video calls to all...
Read more
Android

Android 10 is the most used version, and Chrome the most popular browser

The Android application store UpToDown has published an interesting study that confirms that Android 10 is, so far, the most used version of said...
Read more
Gaming

Oculus already allows developers to offer subscriptions in their apps and games

Oculus, Facebook's Virtual Reality platform, begins to open the doors for developers to offer exclusive functions and content in their applications and games through...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.