In this current social situation that we are living in because of the global coronavirus pandemic, we are going to take a break to celebrate as is tradition, in The ADSLZone group, partner of Smartlife, is going to celebrate the delivery of the XI Edition of the ADSLZone & Clipset Group Awards.

This year due to the situation, the event will change its format compared to previous years and everything can be followed online through YouTube. Once again, they will have the sponsorship of the main technology and telecommunications companies in Spain and in collaboration with Ericsson, as a technological partner.

This year the event will be special

The event will take place today, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, starting at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time). On this occasion, we will also be able to watch the gala in streaming through the Clipset YouTube channel, which will be presented by Carolina Denia, the “youtuber” star of this channel. In addition, she will be accompanied by José Morales, from the MovilZona YouTube and Fernando del Moral, from the channel Bitten apple.

Our partners, the ADSLZone Group, is the audience leader in online technology content in Spain, they will also celebrate 16 years with all of you. ADSLZone, MovilZona, AndroidAyuda, RedesZone, SoftZone, HardZone, La Manzana Mordida, Speed ​​Test … there are several portals that make up the Group, in addition to managing our Smartlife portal within El País / Cinco Días.

Many giveaways and gifts

Besides having a good time with the live show of getting to know the best products of the year, there is also room for you. In this case, they will carry out raffles and contests with the aim of reward the whole community which follows the ADSLZone Group, with the latest and most modern technology products.

Total, more than 40 gifts in the form of technology products or services from the most advanced brands. It is very important that you pay attention to the live show where the mechanics of each of the draws will be explained.

UPDATE: AWARD WINNERS XI EDITION OF THE ADSLZONE & CLIPSET GROUP AWARDS