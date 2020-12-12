Tech News

Xiaomi: 9 smartphones of 2019 that will update to Android 11

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Are you waiting for your cell phone Xiaomi upgrade to Android 11? This you should know right now. Although the first to obtain the new Google software will be the current models, it has also been leaked which 2019 cell phones will have the aforementioned operating system.

Although the official date of the arrival of Android 11 for these terminals, the one already in the list is a lot.

Some features that represent the most in Android 11 is the possibility of obtaining more security in the app, as well as taking care of your battery.

For example, from now on all conversations in your Xiaomi They will have a dedicated section in the notification bar so that they are easier to view, respond to and manage from one place. You can choose which ones are a priority and order them according to their relevance. Those important talks can also be shown on the lock screen and generate notifications even in “do not disturb” mode.

LIST OF XIAOMI CELL PHONES OF 2019 THAT WILL HAVE ANDROID 11

Xiaomi's Note 8 can be updated to Android 11 and thus obtain the properties of the new software. (Photo: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi's Note 8 can be updated to Android 11 and thus obtain the properties of the new software. (Photo: Xiaomi)
