Xiaomi already has the under-screen camera ready: it wants to mass-produce it in 2021

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi already has the under-screen camera ready: it wants to mass-produce it in 2021
Xiaomi already has the under-screen camera ready: it wants to mass-produce it in 2021

In the summer of 2019 both OPPO and Xiaomi showed the world their prototype cameras under the screen. The fever to end up with the notch and perforations on the screen has given rise to this technology, which has been tested in different prototypes for some time. Xiaomi has just announced its third generation of under-screen camera, stating that it is now ready to go into mass production.

With this promise A video arrives that shows the operation of this camera under the screen. It is a modified Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, in which there is no hole in the corner, but a completely clean front.

Xiaomi tunes the camera under the screen

Shou Zi Chew, president of Xiaomi International, has shared on social networks a video of the third generation of the company’s under-screen camera. Affirm that they want to go mass production in 2021, so this third generation would be fully functional and ready to be used by users.

Camera

The video shows a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a perforated screen, working identically to an unmodified Mi 10 Ultra. The modified mobile has the camera under the screen, so there is no type of notch, screen hole or similar: everything is screen, except for the small frames.

The company has not given more details but this implementation in the Mi 10 Ultra suggests that the under-screen camera technology may be reserved for the high-end at the beginning, something that would make sense due to the development and production costs of the new one. solution. If everything goes according to plan, in 2021 we could see the first Xiaomi mobile with a camera under the screen.

While fans of the world of mobile devices are waiting for the presentation of the first smartphone with a camera under the display, which will take place on September 1, 2020, Xiaomi officially showed its technology, which the Chinese company defines as “third generation” (although it will arrive on the market in the future).

In particular, according to what is reported by GSMArena and PhoneArena and as can be seen in a video published on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel, the company has compared what appears to be a working prototype with photo sensor placed under the screen with a “common” device with a hole for the camera. In this way, users can get a more precise idea of ​​what will be the actual user experience offered by this type of smartphone.

More precisely, Xiaomi showed the differences in terms of vertical scrolling and viewing of multimedia content in landscape. There is also an example of a photo taken with the camera positioned below the display, in which, at least from the angle used by the Chinese company, nothing seems to be noticed in the upper part screen, even when shooting.

In any case, it will take some time before the technology presented by Xiaomi actually arrives on the market. In fact, despite rumors of consumer products already, it seems that the first smartphones will arrive in the course of 2021. However, the Chinese company would have more advanced technology in its hands than other competitors. Below you can see an image, leaked by several international sources, which would show the difference between a photo taken with an “any” in-display camera (on the left) and one taken with Xiaomi’s technology (on the right). We’ll see.

