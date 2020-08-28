Xiaomi already has the under-screen camera ready: it wants to mass-produce it in 2021

In the summer of 2019 both OPPO and Xiaomi showed the world their prototype cameras under the screen. The fever to end up with the notch and perforations on the screen has given rise to this technology, which has been tested in different prototypes for some time. Xiaomi has just announced its third generation of under-screen camera, stating that it is now ready to go into mass production.

With this promise A video arrives that shows the operation of this camera under the screen. It is a modified Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, in which there is no hole in the corner, but a completely clean front.

Xiaomi tunes the camera under the screen

We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We’re planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/DrKeL8wZUg – Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) August 28, 2020

Shou Zi Chew, president of Xiaomi International, has shared on social networks a video of the third generation of the company’s under-screen camera. Affirm that they want to go mass production in 2021, so this third generation would be fully functional and ready to be used by users.

The video shows a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with a perforated screen, working identically to an unmodified Mi 10 Ultra. The modified mobile has the camera under the screen, so there is no type of notch, screen hole or similar: everything is screen, except for the small frames.

The company has not given more details but this implementation in the Mi 10 Ultra suggests that the under-screen camera technology may be reserved for the high-end at the beginning, something that would make sense due to the development and production costs of the new one. solution. If everything goes according to plan, in 2021 we could see the first Xiaomi mobile with a camera under the screen.

