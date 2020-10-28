Xiaomi Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 smartwatches arrive

Xiaomi It has a wide variety of gadgets, and is currently a leader in wearables. Among them we find the Mi Band bracelets, as well as the Amazfit watches. Both are manufactured by the Huami company, and today they have announced the arrival in Spain of the renewal of their two most cutting-edge smartwatches: the Amazfit GTR 2 Y Amazfit GTS 2 .

Amazfit GTR 2

He Amazfit GTR 2 It has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels that yields 326 DPI. It comes in two versions, with a classic that weighs 39 grams without strap, and another that weighs 31.5 grams without strap. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and a BioTracker 2 sensor for pulse monitoring, blood oxygenation measurement, gyroscope, atmospheric pressure and even ambient light to adjust the intensity of the screen.

The GTR 2 is waterproof to 5 atmospheres, and has a 471 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days of typical use, which is reduced to 48 hours with intense use with the GPS on. In saving mode, the battery can last 38 days. It has 12 sports modes, being able to follow activities such as walking, swimming, trakking, skiing, running, cycling or elliptical. You can also store music by incorporating 3 GB free to put between 300 and 600 songs and be able to listen to them with wireless headphones without having to carry your mobile with you.

The GTR 2, like the GTS 2, has a microphone, so we can use the Alexa voice assistant for all kinds of tasks such as looking for information, obtaining translations, making a shopping list, setting alarms or timers, etc.

Its price in Spain is 169 euros for version Sport, Y 179 euros for version classical. It will be on sale on October 30 at El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt.

Amazfit GTS 2

He Amazfit GTS 2For its part, it has a rectangular screen with rounded edges similar to the Apple Watch. Its size is 1.65 inches, and it weighs 24.7 grams without strap. It also has Bluetooth and BioTracker 2 sensor with all the latest tracking functionality. It is also submersible at 5 atmospheres, but its battery is somewhat smaller than that of the GTR 2.

Thus, we find a 246 mAh battery that lasts up to 7 days of normal use, which falls to 25 hours with the GPS on, which is not bad at all considering that in both models we find AMOLED screens with excellent color and great shine. It also has built-in Alexa and 12 sports tracking modes.

The launch date is not yet defined for the GTS 2, although it will be on sale between mid and late November, just in time for Black Friday. Its price is 169 euros, and will be on sale at El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt. Neither has eSIM, unlike other high-end smartwatches like the Montblanc Summit 2+.