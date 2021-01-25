Xiaomi and its new concept: a sliding smartphone with a wraparound screen

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has obtained a new patent for one of its most pretentious smartphones in wide-angle photography. The last one registered by this Chinese manufacturer took us to the Letsgodigital website, which has made a representation of it and has told us all the data how this futuristic smartphone would be, which for the moment remains in patent.

A few days ago we knew the latest Xiaomi patent where we were shown a camera retractable, today Xiaomi comes with another new system, a smartphone slider with wraparound screen.

New concept: a sliding smartphone with a wraparound screen

As reported from the technology portal LetsGoDigital, Xiaomi has registered a new patent under the World Intellectual Property Office, in which a smartphone with a sliding system that aims to hide the selfie camera.

Xiaomi: a sliding smartphone with a wraparound screen LetsGoDigital

This mechanism brings to mind the design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. This time the new concept as described in the patent, is combined with a flexible screen which can be deployed downward allowing the front cameras to be exposed. This whole system has an added objective, that of achieving an extra screen, or secondary display that could have very curious and useful functions.

In short, Xiaomi seems that continues in the search for the perfect camera system with which to compete from you to you with the great manufacturers. You just have to take a look at the many patents they have published in recent months, this only makes us think that very soon they could be able to present to the world the best camera technology ever seen in a smartphone or at least the most original.

Could this be the Mi Mix 4?

It is unclear if this design is being seriously considered for release on the next Mi Mix. The patent was published in October 2020, suggesting that the company has had time to reflect and refine this system.

Several companies are also exploring similar designs. LG is working on a rollable phone. Samsung continues with the evolution of its range of folding and flexible screens that slide around its lower edge. Even Huawei has put its foot in the group of these types of patents.

We will have to be very attentive to what this 2021 will bring us in the range of rollable or folding, since it seems that this technology is gradually establishing itself.

