Xiaomi and the trick to know if your cell phone is true or false

By Brian Adam
55ujmhr7snfgtlf32iweepf2nm.jpg

Xiaomi has decided to launch a number of devices throughout 2020, including the first to have Snapdragon 888, some with a number of improvements and others changing their entire design aspect. However, few know whether their mobile device is really true or false. How is it achieved? Well, here we tell you everything.

The company, like others, always suffers from vulnerabilities and that is why we will help you discover if the cell phone you have in your pocket, desk, pocket, is really true and what you should do.

Like hearing aids, chargers, charging cables, smartphones from Xiaomi They can also be cloned and sold without you noticing.

Many times the novelty or the fact that it is in a sealed box does not guarantee that it is original or fake. That is why you must perform these steps right now.

HOW TO KNOW IF A XIAOMI CELL PHONE IS TRUE OR FALSE

It is not necessary to take it to a technician, much less open the cell phone in two. On the contrary, it is only necessary to enter a code and that’s it:

With this code you can know if your Xiaomi cell phone is fake or not: just dial * # 06 #. (Photo: Xataka)
