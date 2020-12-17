Xiaomi announced a new e-book, let the Kindle shake

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The reign of the Amazon Kindle in the e-book market is currently overwhelming, but that does not mean that there are no options that stand up to it. An example is that Xiaomi appears to be quite determined that it wants to end this situation and is launching its own models with which to compete. An example is the new Xiaomi Duokan Electronic Paper Book Pro.

The screen included in this model that has a display panel electronic ink (so nothing to manage colors when reading, but this is something that users who decide on this type of device do not care much), and has dimensions of 7.8 inch, so they are quite large. Its pixel density reaches 300 dpi, so the definition is quite high and, therefore, the profiling of the letters is very good.

By the way, this is a model that has light on screen, something essential if you want to compete with the Kindle, since all models in the Amazon range have this feature. In addition, this component is tactile, so managing everything that has to do with reading, and of course, the management menus for the 24 brightness levels or the size of the fonts, is achieved with great comfort. By the way, and this is important, Xiaomi’s e-book has WiFi, so you can access the cloud without the need for an adapter.

Dimensions that are perfect for travel

Xiaomi

This is quite an important detail, since this is an accessory that is designed to be carried from one place to another, so if it is not small and light, a good user experience is achieved. The case, is that the Xiaomi Duokan Electronic Paper Book Pro has 148 x 210 millimeters, which is quite good for its screen size. As far as weight is concerned, this is only 251 grams, so it does not bother either in the backpack or in long reading sessions.

With a price in exchange for a few 135 euros, which is quite good considering what it offers, it should be noted that this is a very powerful electronic book, since inside it has a quad-core processor that works at 1.8 GHz and the RAM reaches the 2 GB. Therefore, its operation is really fluid with all kinds of content. A nice additional detail is that it has internal storage of 32 GB, more than enough for this newly presented model to store thousands of electronic books inside.

>