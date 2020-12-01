Xiaomi announces the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and POP Pro smartwatches

After leaking one of them a few days ago, Xiaomi today launched two new Smart Watches to the market: Amazfit GTS 2 mini , and the Amazfit POP Pro , two new smartwatches packed with smart features at an increasingly affordable price. We go with all its characteristics.

The Amazfit GTS 2 is one of the more advanced Xiaomi watches, with a huge amount of features, a high resolution AMOLED screen, and a two week battery life. Now, all the great features come to a new mini version that is cheaper and even more interesting.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has a AMOLED screen 1.55 inches and a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels, offering a density of 301 ppi. The watch offers support for 70 different sports modes, 24-hour continuous heart monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, and sleep monitoring. In addition, by having the sensor BioTracker 2 PPG, also measures the level of oxygenation in the blood. It even has an ambient light sensor to regulate the brightness of the screen. It also has music control and Bluetooth camera remote control.

Water resistance is maintained compared to the large model, with 5 atmospheres of resistance. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and NFC. It also has a microphone to interact with Alexa. The 220 mAh battery lasts up to 14 days of normal use, dropping to 7 days of intensive use or lengthening to 21 days with basic clock mode without connectivity. This mini version also has a very light weight of 19.5 grams, to which must be added that of the silicone strap.

At the level of customization, the watch offers more than 50 different days of series, being able to later install others created by the community. Its small size and weight also make it a good smartwatch for children, even if they do not have LTE coverage and cannot be used with MultiSIM.

Its price is 699 yuan, about 89 euros to change. It is already on sale in China, and it should not take too long to reach other markets such as Europe. It is available in pine green, pink and obsidian black colors.

Amazfit POP Pro

This smartwatch is nothing more than an improved version of the Amazfit POP to which they have simply added GPS. The rest of the features are maintained, with a 1.43-inch TFT screen, 320 x 302 pixel resolution, heart sensor, blood oxygenation measurement, and support for measuring up to 60 different sports. It also supports up to 5 atmospheres of depth, and has functions such as music control, stress measurement, remote camera control and receiving notifications.

Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change. It will be on sale in China from December 10, to choose between black, green and pink colors. The name of this watch may change in other markets, since for example everything indicates that in India, the gateway to the international market, it will be called Amazfit Bip U Pro.