Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei all arrive with a discount

We are in the middle of World Shopping Day on AliExpress , and offers are constantly happening. Today is the day to buy what we have in the basket for days, or to add one of these 10 discounted products.

All of them are a great opportunity this year , for their final price thanks to the delicious coupons dedicated to 11.11.

Without a doubt this 11.11 will be the biggest shopping day of the year , with permission from next Black Friday. Various mobiles, robot vacuum cleaners, bluetooth speakers, headphones and other gadgets to telecommute anywhere.

Offers on AliExpress for World Shopping Day

Redmi Note 9S 4 / 128GB

One of the mobiles of the year lowered its price to historical lows. The discounted model is the top, with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage (expandable), Snapdragon 720 processor, 5,020 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W, 4 cameras of 48, 8, 2 and 5 megapixels and a large 6.67-inch screen and Full HD + resolution.

iPhone SE 2020

Although we are an Android blog, Apple has great mobiles, and this iPhone SE 2020 is a great option for this price.

Thanks to this coupon you can get one of the best mobiles of the year. The model on offer is the one with 64 GB of memory, 3 GB of RAM, a very cute 4.7-inch screen and HD + resolution.

In addition, it is accompanied by a 1,821 mAh battery that will give us more than enough autonomy . On the other hand, we have a 12 megapixel camera with Apple iSight Camera and f / 1.8 sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

One of the most popular mid-range-premium mobiles in mobile operators. A Xiaomi smartphone with 5G technology , with the same processor as the OnePlus Nord and other large terminals dedicated to gaming and that are not part of the high range.

This comes with the Snapdragon 765G CPU , 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 48, 8, 2 and 5 megapixel quad camera, 4,160 mAh battery and fast charging at 20W .

In addition, you will have a large 6.57-inch screen and Full HD + resolution.

Roborock S5 Max

This is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market. Manufactured by Roborock, this is the robot that updates the S50 and S55 models.

It is a robot vacuum cleaner that also mops, since it has a 290 ml water tank . Your laser registers the entire map in its own application.

It has very precise navigation , anti-fall sensors, and cleaning programming. You will be able to prevent the robot from entering prohibited areas by creating virtual barriers.

Its 5,200 mAh battery gives us a maximum cleaning of 190 minutes uninterrupted .

LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 Headphones

Apple’s AirPods have been a reference since their launch, and the rest of the manufacturers have been imitating their versions year after year.

Now LG joins the wave with a great option. They have an elegant design, they are very comfortable and their sound is quite clear.

Its external noise cancellation makes you feel a spatial sound, as if you were alone in the universe. Thanks to the British sound specialist company Meridian, this FN4 model will bring a tear to your favorite songs.

Honor Magic Watch 2

Huge smartwatch from Honor with 1.20-inch circular screen and Amoled technology , with great brightness outdoors.

Its Kirin A1 CPU and 16 MB of RAM make it a one-of-a-kind smartwatch. We have 15 integrated sport modes, GPS, resistance up to 5 ATM , Bluetooth 5.1, battery life up to 7 days with normal use, and very light (only 29 grams).

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4S 55 ″

The ultimate Xiaomi smart TV. It has an ideal size (55 inches), 4K resolution , all kinds of wired and wireless connections and power to play all kinds of streaming content .

You can enjoy all the content with the highest possible quality from platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Twitch and others.

Its voice control integrated into the remote, compatibility with Dolby and DTS sound, 8 GB of memory for apps and 2 GB of RAM, make it a TV to take into account to renew your old television.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

If you want to enjoy all the content of Android TV on your TV with HDMI connection, this is the player you should buy.

You have Android TV 9.0 with a quad-core processor, 1080p playback and Chromecast integrated to share your mobile screen on the TV.

With its 8 GB of memory, you can install all kinds of video and audio streaming apps to give your living room a twist.

CHUWI HeroBook Pro

This is one of the most versatile laptops on the market. Very light, with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS screen , 8GB of RAM, 256GB of M.2 SSD memory , and Windows 10 pre-installed.

All of the above along with its dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor make it an ideal option for teleworking from anywhere.

With its keyboard adjusted to the edges , you will not be distracted.

HUAWEI MediaPad T5

Huawei’s most affordable and very powerful tablet comes with a large 10.1-inch screen and Full HD resolution , 5,100 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM , 64 GB of internal memory and double speaker.

It comes with the latest version of Huawei’s own EMUI customization layer and with a 5 megapixel main camera.