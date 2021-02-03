Xiaomi blocks the installation of Google services on its smartphones in China

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has its own customization layer on Android called MIUI and the company updates it regularly. Recently, some MIUI users have started to report that they could not install Google Mobile Services (GMS) on their smartphones. The restrictions seem to have come after the release of MIUI 12.5. The smartphone maker has responded to those reports, saying that the company no longer allows users to install or sideload GMS applications due to compliance reasons. For compliance reasons, the national version of MIUI does not support GMS installation by itself for models without the Google service framework. Thanks for your understanding. The company confirmed that devices that do not come with Google services will not be able to install GMS applications. Most of the devices in China do not come with Google services as they are banned in the country. Although Xiaomi has not revealed the list of models affected by this policy change, some users have reported that the Redmi K30 Ultra and Redmi 10X 5G are among the models that do not support GMS application loading. Notably, the restrictions apply to devices in the company’s home market, i.e. China. Xiaomi smartphones sold in other regions will continue to enjoy Google Mobile Services.