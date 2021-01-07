Xiaomi CEO says he has not copied Apple: The idea of ​​removing the charger

- Advertisement -

When Xiaomi officially announced the Mi 11 series on December 28, there was one element that had almost as much prominence as the phone itself: the absence of a charger. Xiaomi announced that the device would arrive without a charging adapter, although it would give buyers the possibility to request the charger for free – something that is already being used by some users to get almost free chargers. Xiaomi’s decision comes just two months after Apple announced the iPhone 12 series with no charger in the box. What makes Xiaomi’s decision even more surprising is that Apple, along with Samsung, had been mocked for removing the charger from the iPhone 12. The decision continues to generate debate among Mi fans, many of whom question the meaning of the decision. , keeping in mind that most buyers will need a fast charging adapter. In fact, according to early reports, less than 6 percent of users have opted for a phone without a charger. A large number of people who have expressed their opinion on this issue think that Xiaomi has imitated Apple’s footsteps. Now Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has come out to debunk such claims. The CEO has hinted that the idea of ​​not including the charger was his and it is not a copy of what Apple has done with its latest iPhone. I had this wish five years ago, because five years ago, my drawers were all chargers. A year ago, we moved to the Xiaomi Science Park and threw out several charger boxes. It is a waste, so I was thinking whether our mobile phone box can be without charger, if you need, you can buy it separately. I had that wish five years ago, and I started a little discussion on Weibo, but there was very little support for me at the time. I feel like after five years, I finally made the idea come true five years ago. As a result, as soon as the news broke, it was criticized a week ago, and everyone felt like we were copying Apple. I think there is nothing to copy if you don’t send a loader. In fact, this idea was started by me. Finally, we released two versions, giving consumers the right to choose. As Jun points out, he had raised the idea of ​​removing the charger in 2015 by posting the following question on Weibo in an attempt to gather user feedback on the matter: All devices are equipped with serial chargers and there is a battery of chargers in it. each drawer. For the protection of the environment, we have been considering Xiaomi devices not equipped with chargers. If you need it, you can buy a special charger. You can buy a special charger at a special price of 9.9 yuan. We want to experiment with some small smart devices. What do you think? He also added that when the company moved to Xiaomi’s Beijing Park last year, several boxes full of chargers were thrown away. Therefore, the idea of ​​removing the adapter from the box was again raised with the option of purchasing it separately. In short, Xiaomi’s decision is the implementation of an idea conceived five years ago, although it is still a coincidence that they decided to put it just after Apple did.