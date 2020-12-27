Xiaomi confirms that the Mi 11 will come without a charger in the box

- Advertisement -

First it was Apple, and criticism rained down from part of the industry. We later learned that Samsung planned to do the same, and now Xiaomi has confirmed that its next flagship will arrive without a charger in the box. A publication by the CEO of Xiaomi on the Weibo social network confirms what has been rumored for a few days. The Xiaomi Mi 11 that will be presented on December 28 will not have a charger. Lei Jun has confirmed this a few hours ago on his personal Weibo account: In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is removed from the box. I count on your support. Is there a better solution between industrial practice and environmental protection? Next Monday night, at the press conference, we will speak. Along with this announcement, Jun has also shown the case of the Mi 11, which is quite flat since it does not need space to include a charger. How about the manufacturers not including a charger in the box?