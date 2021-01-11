Xiaomi confirms that there will be Redmi K40: it will have a Snapdragon 888 and it will cost less than 400 euros to change

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi’s high-end range is mainly made up of the Mi X family (Mi 9, Mi 10, Mi 11, etc.) and the Redmi K, terminals that on occasion have arrived in Spain under the name of My XT. Therefore, it is interesting to know the movement with the Redmi K family in China, since some of its variants may reach Europe under another name.

After officially presenting the Xiaomi Mi 11, the company has confirmed the future arrival of the Redmi K40, a device that will share a processor with the Mi 11 and that it will come at a cheaper price, if the conversions based on the official price in China are respected.



Maximum power and lower price for the Redmi K40

In 2020 with MediaTek as the protagonist, it was not crazy to think that Xiaomi bet on the company in models outside its range caps. Luckily for those who prefer Qualcomm’s hand, the company has made it official that The Xiaomi Redmi K40 will arrive with a Snapdragon 888, the best processor of today when it comes to Android phones.

From Weibo Redmi has confirmed that the K40 will have a screen without curves and a battery of more than 4,000mAh

There is not much more information about this device, although in a recent Weibo post, Xiaomi itself has revealed that it will have a battery of “more than 4,000mAh” and a screen without curvatures. This will be a differential point with the Mi 11, which has a slightly curved screen.

The price of this device in China will be 2,999 yuan: about 380 euros to change. It is a price significantly higher than the 1,599 yuan from which the Redmi K30 started, although this device did not end up arriving in Spain. For more context, remember here that the Xiaomi Mi 10T (the most similar to a K model in Spain) exceed 440 euros, so it is not difficult that, in case of reaching Europe with another name, the K40 exceeds 500 euros.

