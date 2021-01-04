Xiaomi confirms the Redmi Note 9T with 5G: it will be presented on January 8

- Advertisement -

A new mid-range has just marked its landing in the leafy Xiaomi catalog: the brand has confirmed the next launch in Spain of a new member of the Redmi family, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T. It will have 5G.

If 5G was the dominant note in the manufacturers’ catalog for the mid and high range during 2020, it seems that 2021 will democratize this mobile technology even more since 5G will be present in sufficiently accessible mobiles. And Xiaomi thinks to make a difference: if we already met the Realme 7 5G, with its good relationship between price and features, everything indicates that the future Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will compete with it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, new 5G member in the family

Xiaomi has confirmed the presentation date in Spain for the aforementioned new phone: We can meet him next January 8 at 1:00 p.m.. We knew of a previous leak of the phone without too much data. And now we can confirm that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will have 5G connectivity.

As we said, the detail of the 5G is confirmed, also some touches of the design. As we see in this tweet from Xiaomi, the future Redmi Note 9T will follow the brand’s design line with a colored back face, smoothed edges and multiple module for cameras. Said module has a round shape and, at least according to the image filtered by Xiaomi itself, it would have a triple camera and LED flash. It lacks a rear fingerprint reader; said scanner appears to be on the power button, at least according to the shape that can be seen in the contour of the phone.

We will not have to wait too long for this gift from the Magi: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will be unveiled in four days. We can see the streaming through Xiaomi’s YouTube channel as well as on their social networks.