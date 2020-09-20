Xiaomi, discovered smartphone with 4720 mAh battery: is it the Mi 10T Lite?

Three new models should also appear soon in the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone series: Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and a third phone priced at 2XX Euros advertised by the Chinese company via Twitter, which could really be the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, an economic variant expected by many customers who are fans of the brand.

In fact, some enthusiasts have discovered that a new one has appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website Xiaomi device number M2007J17G with MIUI 12 and 4720 mAh battery. According to Twitter user Mukul Sharma, this device could be the cheap Mi 10T Lite already announced by Xiaomi in recent weeks. Still, the smartphone could see an early launch in India as the battery (model BM4W) would also have already been analyzed by the Bureau of Indian Standards and received the appropriate certificates.

Although there are confirmations regarding the fact that the phone will be part of the Mi brand and not Redmi and Poco, at the moment there is no official name given that it is only rumors that have appeared on the net; for this they must be taken with pliers. The rumors about the price of the Mi 10T Pro, which turned out to be higher than expected, can be considered more reliable. Waiting for more information, here is our review of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.