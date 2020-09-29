Xiaomi focuses strongly on TVs: the 82 ”from 1300 euros arrives in China with HDMI 2.1

Xiaomi wants to change the TV market. The intention is clear, starting from the most basic models and then raising the bar more and more. Already this trend is evident, the Chinese house started with simpler televisions, based on LCD edge LED technology, and then moved on to the first OLED model, but only available in China. Now the time has come to push also with LCD technology, as demonstrated by the new models just presented in the motherland, the Xiaomi Mi TV Lux.

These are two LCD televisions with a decidedly more advanced backlight than the one available in the Italian models, one of which is based on Mini LED, both with very interesting features and generous dimensions.

Technology has a cost

As we have said several times on these pages, creating a quality TV has a cost. At least for now Xiaomi is not able to do what it has done in telephony, where it has managed to bring interesting specifications and an excellent user experience even in the low end.

The first televisions arrived in Italy are cheap but they are very basic models, with no particular innovations. The OLED launched in China last July seems to have excellent specifications, but the price of around 1600 euros at launch does not make it different from other solutions already on the market.

The proof that the TV market is very different from that of telephony also comes from the new models, starting from top of the range Mi TV Lux Pro, a good 82 inches. This variate has an 8K resolution and a 120 Hz VA panel, but the most important element is the backlight, based on Mini LED technology and with 960 zones that can be managed by local dimming. The Quantum Dots guarantee an extended color space, moreover full support is given to all HDR standards, from Dolby Vision to HDR10 +. By specifications this TV is capable of achieving a peak brightness of 2000 nit. The audio sector is also interesting, with eight speakers and compatibility with the Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD standard.

The processor is a Novatek 72685, which is flanked by 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Very complete connections, which also include a SIM slot compatible with 5G, but above all le HDMI 2.1 with support up to 8K resolution, it is not clear which other specifications of this standard are supported. The price? At the exchange rate, you charge approximately € 6270, less than Samsung’s 8K LCDs of this size but still high.

In terms of cost, the MI TV Lux 82 is much more interesting. The dimensions remain the same, with an 82-inch diagonal, as well as the panel technology, a VA LCD. In this case, however, the resolution is 4K, there are no Quantum Dot and the backlight switches to a simpler Full LED, no Mini LED, with 240 zones.

The peak brightness drops to 1000 Nit and the processor, a Mediatek 9650, also changes, flanked by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. Also in this case, support for some functions of HDMI 2.1, not yet clarified, should be available, all at a price of about 1260 euros.

The specs describe two potentially very palatable TVs, but remember that an excellent data sheet is often not enough to produce a good TV. The image processor, especially today which has to drive even very complex local dimming management algorithms, makes the difference, so it is better to wait for the first tests of these new products to better understand their potential.