Xiaomi gets it right: US removes phone makers from blacklist

It was not as bad as with Huawei for Xiaomi, but the United States decided last year that it was not desirable to invest in the Chinese Xiaomi. In response, it blacklisted the smartphone maker in January , officially prohibiting US companies from investing in Xiaomi. We had to wait and see what Joe Bidens government would do with these things suggested by Trump, but good news: Xiaomi has free rein again.

Xiaomi and the United States

Bloomberg analytics firm reports that the US Department of Defense came to this decision because apparently it could not prove that Xiaomi was indeed linked to the Chinese military. That is what the company was accused of. Xiaomi has always denied this and immediately started a lawsuit to make it clear to the Ministry of Defense, but also that of Finance, that they were wrong. Xiaomi believed the blacklisting was both harmful and unconstitutional.

Americans are often very sensitive about the constitution, and that choice of words will undoubtedly have contributed to the reversal of Xiaomi’s blacklisting. A judge ruled that it had not been proven that Xiaomi was indeed a threat to the country’s national security. American companies are once again allowed to invest heavily in the tech giant from China, which is also gaining ground in the Netherlands.