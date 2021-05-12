Xiaomi gets it right: US removes phone makers from blacklist

It was not as bad as with Huawei for Xiaomi, but the United States decided last year that it was not desirable to invest in the Chinese Xiaomi. In response, it blacklisted the smartphone maker in January , officially prohibiting US companies from investing in Xiaomi. We had to wait and see what Joe Bidens government would do with these things suggested by Trump, but good news: Xiaomi has free rein again.
Xiaomi and the United States
Bloomberg analytics firm reports that the US Department of Defense came to this decision because apparently it could not prove that Xiaomi was indeed linked to the Chinese military. That is what the company was accused of. Xiaomi has always denied this and immediately started a lawsuit to make it clear to the Ministry of Defense, but also that of Finance, that they were wrong. Xiaomi believed the blacklisting was both harmful and unconstitutional.
Americans are often very sensitive about the constitution, and that choice of words will undoubtedly have contributed to the reversal of Xiaomi’s blacklisting. A judge ruled that it had not been proven that Xiaomi was indeed a threat to the country’s national security. American companies are once again allowed to invest heavily in the tech giant from China, which is also gaining ground in the Netherlands.
Hitchcock-esque
Xiaomi announced many phones in recent months, including Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and all kinds of variants of Xiaomi Mi 11 . Especially Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a much-discussed device, because it is an enormously luxurious smartphone. Nevertheless, Xiaomi Mi 11 also has many options for vloggers. Think of making freeze frames, but also Hitchcock-like zoom effects. Thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, this is a future-proof smartphone, although it does have a hefty price tag of more than 1,000 euros.
Although the good news for Xiaomi is that investments from the United States are possible again, it will be raw on the roof for Huawei. The company is shrinking further and further when it comes to smartphones, because there has been a trade ban on the devices from the United States for years. And not only on the devices, because Google, for example, is no longer allowed to provide Google services on new devices from the Chinese manufacturer. Huawei’s place in the share of smartphones in the West has now been fully occupied by Xiaomi.