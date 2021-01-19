Xiaomi has a heated pad for your PC to avoid getting cold

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the pandemic and the confinement measures, half the planet tries to work from home adapting its old table in the living room as a makeshift office where to carry out all the tasks of our day to day. So, who else who less, has been trying to transform their entire environment for several months to perform their tasks in the most comfortable, agile and efficient way.

Xiaomi heated mat. Xiaomi

And with the Filomena storm and the low temperatures that it has brought to a large part of our country, it never hurts to feel comfortable and warm while writing, We review a job or make a video call that will have us glued to the computer screen for several hours. And is there a better invention than installing a heated mouse pad?

Huge and with three heat programs

The fact is that Xiaomi, through one of its satellite companies, has put an interesting mouse pad for sale on the Youpin platform that will cover a good part of the entire desk that we use at home. In addition to its work as a protector of the table in which we work, this gadget stands out for being a heated surface that we can turn on and off on demand and that also has three different heat programs.

Xiaomi heated mat. Xiaomi

As you can see from the photographs, the different models that we have available (at the moment two, one with a camouflage appearance and the other with red tones) have a switch in the upper left that is used to activate the heating. Thanks to this button we can choose one of the three predetermined temperature programs, ranging from 38º (blue), to 48 (red), passing through 42 (green). That color that appears on the front of the module, precisely, will be the one that reminds us which preset is the one we have chosen.

Mat on / off switch. Xiaomi

Mat it is powered by an external charger, it weighs 240 grams and measures 80x33cm. that will make it easier for us to cover practically all the necessary surface to house the computer as well as an extra space to handle the mouse. It will even be possible to leave some room to rest the other hand on it and warm ourselves if it is too cold at home. This mat, in addition to being large and heated, it is immune to liquids So if we drop a cup of coffee (which will stay warm), the heating elements on the inside will not be affected. You can buy it right now in Asian online stores with shipments to Europe for a price of around 20 euros at the exchange.

