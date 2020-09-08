Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

By Brian Adam
0
2
Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile
Xiaomi Has A Smart Safe That You Can Open With

Must Read

Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects...
Read more
Android

WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

Brian Adam - 0
It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending...
Read more
Apps

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

Brian Adam - 0
Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects that have acquired the category of smart thanks to their connectivity capabilities. Also, these innovations have not come hand in hand with very expensive prices and they have allowed us to enjoy the benefits of progress without emptying our pockets.

Now, the Chinese have wanted to give some intelligence to another device that many have at home to hide those gold bars that they do not want anyone to steal from them, or the crown jewels inherited from their grandmother and the like. Effectively, it is a safe that has been equipped with so many ways to open it as well as functions to connect it remotely to our smartphone. Or does it not seem useful to you that no matter how far we are from home, we know at all times if someone has opened it?

Combinations, numbers … everything!

This safe from Mijia, the Smart Safe Deposit Box, has the advantage that is made from a solid block of steel and offers a multi-layered architecture which, according to the manufacturer, no one will be able to pierce in any way. As if that were not enough, another of the weak points of these systems, the doors, are reinforced thanks to a “grade C” design that prevents it from being violated and, therefore, opened.

Xiaomi safe.

But of course, being a smart safe it needs a ration of energy to make its bluetooth connection work, or the electronic opening and closing system, so, apart from a USB-C connector to plug it into a charger, It works with batteries (four AAA) that, according to the manufacturer, are capable of lasting a whole year.

To open it we will have several alternatives: the first is to go to your door and dial the combination. As simple as that. Now if we don’t want someone to gossip us we can create a passcode, one-time, to ask a friend, son or brother to bring us something that we keep inside. The third option is the fingerprint, as if it were the unlocking of a smartphone, and the last, the fourth, we can do it through the official Mijia app: a touch on the mobile screen and the door it will open. Without “abracadabras”.

By the way, This safe comes with an added security system, which is activated in case someone is forcing us to open it and that is launched when we use a fingerprint defined as emergency, or enter a set combination for the system to notify a contact, who will receive a message that we may be in trouble. If you are interested, you can get it in some Asian resellers specialized in Xiaomi at a price of 599 yuan, that is, about 75 euros to change.

>

Related Articles

Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Android

WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

Brian Adam - 0
It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending...
Read more
Apps

Radar Covid, why do many users claim that it does not work for them?

Brian Adam - 0
Radar Covid is the official application published by the Government of Spain that seeks to improve the detection and tracking of new cases of...
Read more
Android

Realme is looking for users to test the Android 11 beta on their Realme X50 Pro

Brian Adam - 0
Android 11 is just around the corner. Google has already shown it a few times to all audiences and its versions...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon: many Xiaomi smartphones at a discount for the September offers

Brian Adam - 0
Even today the September deals on Amazon. To the long list of discounts, which include several Samsung TVs and soundbars, which we had the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Relicta, analysis. A magnetic game

Brian Adam - 0
The debut feature from the Valencian studio Mighty Polygon is a rewarding puzzle game with good ideas, although the narrative doesn't quite work. Dr. Patel...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©