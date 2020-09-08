Xiaomi has a smart safe that you can open with your mobile

Xiaomi, through its Mijia brand, has become in recent times a whole reef of pleasant surprises with a huge number of everyday objects that have acquired the category of smart thanks to their connectivity capabilities. Also, these innovations have not come hand in hand with very expensive prices and they have allowed us to enjoy the benefits of progress without emptying our pockets.

Now, the Chinese have wanted to give some intelligence to another device that many have at home to hide those gold bars that they do not want anyone to steal from them, or the crown jewels inherited from their grandmother and the like. Effectively, it is a safe that has been equipped with so many ways to open it as well as functions to connect it remotely to our smartphone. Or does it not seem useful to you that no matter how far we are from home, we know at all times if someone has opened it?

Combinations, numbers … everything!

This safe from Mijia, the Smart Safe Deposit Box, has the advantage that is made from a solid block of steel and offers a multi-layered architecture which, according to the manufacturer, no one will be able to pierce in any way. As if that were not enough, another of the weak points of these systems, the doors, are reinforced thanks to a “grade C” design that prevents it from being violated and, therefore, opened.

Xiaomi safe.

But of course, being a smart safe it needs a ration of energy to make its bluetooth connection work, or the electronic opening and closing system, so, apart from a USB-C connector to plug it into a charger, It works with batteries (four AAA) that, according to the manufacturer, are capable of lasting a whole year.

To open it we will have several alternatives: the first is to go to your door and dial the combination. As simple as that. Now if we don’t want someone to gossip us we can create a passcode, one-time, to ask a friend, son or brother to bring us something that we keep inside. The third option is the fingerprint, as if it were the unlocking of a smartphone, and the last, the fourth, we can do it through the official Mijia app: a touch on the mobile screen and the door it will open. Without “abracadabras”.

By the way, This safe comes with an added security system, which is activated in case someone is forcing us to open it and that is launched when we use a fingerprint defined as emergency, or enter a set combination for the system to notify a contact, who will receive a message that we may be in trouble. If you are interested, you can get it in some Asian resellers specialized in Xiaomi at a price of 599 yuan, that is, about 75 euros to change.

