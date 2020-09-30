Xiaomi Hipee, the smart Holter monitor that monitors your cardiovascular health with your mobile

If you have a few more decades behind you and you remember Mazinger Z on Saturday after-hours in the 70s, surely you have gone through a cardiologist’s office to see how your heart is doing. And precisely, one of the devices that these specialists use are the so-called Holter, which are used to monitor a person for 24 hours at a time to know how the heart is doing, either to diagnose premature hypertension, or to confirm that it has disappeared, if there is any type of abnormality, etc.

Holter Hipee.

These devices are usually quite uncomfortable because they consist of a module that we carry around our waist and that collects all the data, and a series of cables that are connected to our body to see how the beats per minute, the electrical activity of the heart, through electrocardiograms. Day and night. As well, Xiaomi has given this concept a twist and has developed a model that neither sounds nor takes up spaceYou do not need straps attached to the arms, much less a huge device placed on the belt.

Tiny and connected to mobile

The real name of this Holter is HiPee Dynamic ECG 24-hour Monitoring Holter TE-5100Y-C and hides a marvel of technology that we can wear close to the body for a whole day to see how our heart is doing. As you can see from the photographs, it is a flexible device, which hardly bothers when we wear it and which collects data on our rhythm of beats per minute throughout the day and which, depending on the moment, also performs electrocardiograms (ECG) that it stores in the smartphone memory.

Holter Hipee.

This is one of the keys to the system because Thanks to its bluetooth connection, our mobile will collect all the information that, later, we can take to our cardiologist for you to analyze, day by day, hour by hour and minute by minute. Surely there is no better way to present to the doctor how we are than by taking a complete report thanks to this Hipee Holter.

As you can see from the video, This gadget adheres to the chest, it is waterproof and we can take it when we do gymnastics or in the pool, while we swim. It has a USB-C charging connector that will take three hours to refill its battery to obtain an autonomy of a whole day. Its weight is just 8.9 grams and it is available to reserve through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, Youpin, although the price has not been confirmed.

