Xiaomi improves the use of its accessories in the Mi Home application

The company Xiaomi is one of those that currently offers a very wide range of accessories for the home, such as robot vacuum cleaners or different smart lamps. All of them are controlled with an application that allows managing the use of these products from anywhere thanks to the Internet. Well, this development has a new and improved version.

The development we are talking about is My Home, and it is available both for the Android operating system and for iOS, and it costs nothing to get it in the official application stores that Apple and Google have (respectively). And, to end the year well, the Asian company is releasing a new version of this app in which there are both aesthetic and usability changes.

Improvements in the Xiaomi Mi Home application

Regarding the design of the application itself, it is now much cleaner and, therefore, the management of all devices is more efficient. In addition, also icons are bigger so using them is much more intuitive (this is ideal for on / off switches). Also, the colors green that were common before now are a thing of the past – they only remain on the buttons – and white dominates everything.

XDA

In addition to what we have commented on the aesthetic plane, there are new improvements that we go on to indicate that we close that are important:

Access to messages pending reading is done from the main screen of the application, so you do not have to access the User Profile. This improves access to this type of content.

The action records are now located under Automation. They are accessed through the use of a button built into the top.

There is a change when it comes to changing and managing the rooms that exist in the development. Instead of occupying this possibility the full screen, they can be accessed with a pop-up window, so it is more convenient and you can always see it in the section you are in.

Availability of the new version

As has been known for now, only the version for Android It is the one that is receiving the news so, if you have a phone of this type and smart home products from the Chinese company, it should not take long to receive the corresponding update. It is expected that in a short time the same thing will happen with development for iOS. The fact is that the news is the most interesting.

