Xiaomi is being the great beneficiary of the Huawei crisis

By Abraham
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Abraham

Following the trade sanctions imposed by the United States on Huawei, other Chinese mobile phone brands have been working hard to grab market share from their main competitor in the domestic market. Huawei’s main national rivals – Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi – have increased the volume of supplier orders in the second half of 2020, according to Digitimes sources. Xiaomi has been particularly active, since it is the one that has made the largest volume of electronic components of the three. Xiaomi’s financial data shows that its revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased by almost 35% in the year. IDC estimates that Xiaomi’s global mobile phone shipments increased by more than 40% in the third quarter, driven primarily by growth in markets outside of China. Xiaomi mobile phone orders are estimated to be able to exceed 100 million units during the period from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, while orders from Oppo and Vivo will remain relatively stable around the 90 and 70 million units, respectively.

