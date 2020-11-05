Xiaomi launches 5 new products with Pikachu as the protagonist

Xiaomi today launched five new somewhat unusual products. Although all the products were already for sale in the market, in this case we have a novelty curiosity: a design related in all of them with Pikachu , one of the Pokemon More popular. Let’s see all those who have released.

These products, from the «Pikachu customized«, Or«Pikachu Edition«, Have been launched in China in collaboration with Nintendo. All of them have the face or at least the eyes and mouth of Pikachu, and they have an intense yellow color in honor of their color. Let’s see what curious products we find, which do not increase in price compared to the base products. All the products are already on sale in China, so it would not be unusual for them to start appearing in export stores.

Mi Power Bank 3 10000mAh

The first is the popular 10,000 mAh external battery that Xiaomi launched on the market a few months ago. This model is ideal if you are looking for a compact and well-designed battery with more than enough capacity to charge the most powerful mobiles on the market. It has fast charging of 18 W, in addition to two USB A ports, a USB C and a microUSB, also serving to charge low-power devices such as headphones or wristbands. Its price is 99 yuan, about 13 euros. In Spain we can buy the normal model for 15.75 euros.

My Pocket Photo Printer

The pocket photo printer that allows us to quickly print photos taken with the mobile also receives the new curious design. The printer does not use ink, but it is the special paper that is responsible for adopting the colors. Each photo takes about 45 seconds to print, and you can have up to 10 papers inside at a time. Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change.

My True Wireless Earphone Air 2s

Yellow edition of the second best headphones that Xiaomi offers behind the Air 2 Pro. The battery, which has wireless charging, offers up to 24 hours of total use, with 5 hours of use for each headphone charge. It has touch controls, and is compatible with voice assistant and LHDC codec. Its price is 399 yuan, about 51 euros to change, being ideal headphones for children.

My Backpack 10L

Beyond the technological products, we also have this compact Xiaomi backpack with only 10 liters of capacity. It weighs 220 grams, and is finished in synthetic leather. Its price is 59 yuan, about 8 euros to change.

My 20 inch Suitcase

Finally, we have an ideal Xiaomi rigid suitcase so as not to have problems when it comes to identifying it when picking it up at the airport tape. It has four wheels, and inside it has two compartments, with a total capacity of 38 liters. It has the necessary measurements to be able to carry it in the cabin (50.5 x 35.6 x 22.5 cm), and a price of 399 yuan, about 51 euros.