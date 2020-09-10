Xiaomi launches a 20-inch LCD slate and a premium washing machine

Xiaomi ends the month by launching new and interesting products. If a few days ago we picked up the announcement of the new Zepp E, its new premium smartwatches, now we know that both will be on sale in Spain from September 1. In their native China they have introduced three exciting new products, including a 20 inch LCD whiteboard .

Mijia LCD blackboard 20″

The first product is the new whiteboard with LCD screen from Xiaomi with a size of 20 inches. Until now, the company sold two models of 10 and 13.5 inches, and this new model allows the creativity of the little ones to be expanded, simulating real writing on paper, but through a screen that is capable of detecting pressure with the that is written. The higher the pressure, the thicker the lines that are recorded. The battery offers a long life. If we erase 100 times a day, a stack lasts up to 365 days.

The board is also designed for children as the pen is very light, weighing only 7 grams. Thanks to this, it is possible to write for a long time without getting tired. You can also hang the pen on the side thanks to being magnetized.

Its price is 129 yuan, about 16 euros to change. It will be on sale on September 9.

My Walkie Talkie Lite

Another new product that may interest the little ones is the My Walkie Talkie Lite. It has a 2,000 mAh battery that is charged via USB, lasts 5 days in standby and 10 hours in continuous use. It can emit a signal between the frequencies of 430 to 440 MHz and between 409.75 and 409.9875 MHz, with a range of between 1 and 5 kilometers.

The Walkie Talkie also allows you to use the Mijia application to choose the frequency with the mobile, make backup copies of the frequencies, or make calls without touching the buttons. The speakers are 40mm, and the weight of the device is only 163 grams.

Its price is 129 yuan, about 16 euros to change, having to buy two if we want to communicate with someone who does not already have one. It will be on sale from September 1 in China. A charging base for 39 yuan, about 5 euros to change, has also been put on sale separately.

Mijia Internet Direct Drive Washing and Drying Machine 10kg

This new product with such a short name is a smart washer and dryer with a capacity of up to 10 kg. It is capable of eliminating up to 99.9% of microorganisms, in addition to being able to notify us on the mobile when it is finished or to know how much time it has left. We can also choose washing modes directly in the app, as well as activate the child lock. The loudness is only 50 dB.

Its price is 3,299 yuan, about 392 euros to change. It will be on sale in the month of September in China.