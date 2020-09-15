Xiaomi launches a bathroom heater that you can handle with your mobile

Although today the temperatures are still high, there is little left for autumn to arrive and those icy mornings begin (in some parts of Spain) that take away the desire to get in the shower. So luckily, Xiaomi has developed an intelligent gadget that will allow us two things: on the one hand, raise the temperature of the toilet in a very short time and, on the other, control its on and off even from bed thanks to its bluetooth connectivity.

Its about new Xiaomi Mijia Smart Yuba Pro, which the Chinese are going to put on sale in their country on September 16 and that can be easily installed inside a false ceiling, so that the effect of heat is much faster. So much so that the brand itself announces that its technology allows you to increase the temperature of the bathroom by ten degrees in just one minute.

It also has a built-in light

This heater it is integrated into a module that also incorporates a lamp So it is a great two in one that could save us the effort of finding a location for the ceiling lights. White in color, both elements are barely separated by a few centimeters full of indicators and an attractive system of blades that, when closed, does not break the aesthetics of the whole.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Yuba Pro.

Although this heater can be operated with a remote control that Xiaomi includes and that you can install on the wall, Its strength is on the mobile, where we have an official Chinese app (Mi Home) with which we can turn the light on and off, but also manage the temperatures we want to achieve with the heater. A device that can convert the barely 16 degrees of a bathroom exposed to the cold in winter, into a comfortable 27º room in just a minute and a half.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Yuba Pro.

Unfortunately, more details about this device have not transpired, whether it will be compatible with personal assistants beyond that of Xiaomi itself, etc., so We will have to wait for its launch the day after tomorrow to know its specifications fully. As always, these gadgets from the Chinese will be sold almost exclusively for China, on its Youpin platform, with the possibility of getting them through resellers that export them to other parts of the world. Also, Do not think its price is prohibitive and you can get it for about 80 euros (649 yuan) to change, at a promotional price than after launch.

>