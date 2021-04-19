xiaomi launches a battery powered standing fan that cleans dust

Xiaomi has a wide ecosystem of products related to home refrigeration. Among them we find air conditioners and fans, and now, one of its sub-brands, has launched a revision of its smart fan more advanced to add vacuum cleaner functionality.

The Smartmi DC Inverter Floor Fan 3 It has a brushless motor that allows regulating up to 100 speed intensities different. This speed can only be regulated from the application or by voice (it has WiFi 4), since with the included remote we can only activate or deactivate the various modes it includes. The built-in battery allows it to run for up to 20 hours without cables, making it light to carry at just 3.5 kg. Its consumption is 25 W at maximum power, but in its slowest mode it consumes only 2.5 W, with seven fine blades to minimize noise.

Has temperature sensor, and 100 speed settings

The fan has a temperature and humidity sensor inside, which is used to automatically change the speed and adapt it to what is most pleasant at all times. From the app we can also check the temperature and humidity in the room at all times, so you save the cost of an additional thermometer.

Thus, for example, during the day the intensity is stronger, and at night, as the temperature drops and it becomes cooler, the speed decreases. Air delivery is done by AI to simulate the wind as much as possible, thus offering a gentle breeze and not the typical fan sound that can cause headaches.

Reduces dust by using negative ions

The fan also has a negative ion generator that continuously releases them, reducing dust and static electricity to keep you cleaner. The physical design is identical to the fan that Xiaomi sells in Spain, although with the black finish.

Its price is 599 yuan, about 77 euros to change, and is already on sale in China. It will not take long to appear for sale in different export portals, so it can be an excellent opportunity if you are looking for a fan for this summer.

In the case of wanting to buy a Xiaomi fan in Spain, since last year they sell the Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C for 50 euros, which is also more powerful with up to 38 W, and offers smart modes such as the gentle breeze. Of course, it does not have the dust reduction mode through negative ions, but for its adjusted price of 50 euros you can not ask for much more.

