Xiaomi launches a cheap gaming monitor with HDR and 144 Hz

Xiaomi continues to bet on revolutionizing the sector of gaming monitors . The company already has a multitude of gaming-oriented peripherals, including mice, keyboards, headphones and even laptops. After having launched models such as the 27-inch, 1440p and 165 Hz, an ultra-cheap 24-inch, or the 34-inch ultra-wide that we can buy in Spain, it has now launched its cheapest gaming monitor.

The new Xiaomi Quick LCD Monitor 24.5 inches it is a flat monitor with IPS panel with spectacular performance figures. It has a size of 24.5 inch and Full HD resolution. The screen is clearly geared towards gaming as we see in its refresh rate of 144 Hz.

95% of the DCI-P3 color space

Color reproduction is not far behind, which makes the monitor usable not only for gaming, but even for professional work such as photo editing, as it reproduces the 100% sRGB spectrum and the 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Delta E is less than 2 in all situations, ensuring accurate color representation

The monitor has a maximum brightness of 400 nits sustained, achieving the certification of DisplayHDR 400, so we have a real HDR (more or less). The contrast is 1000: 1, and the panel is apparently 8-bit. The response time is 2ms GTG, which is pretty good. It is also certified for low blue light by TUV Rheinland. As a good gaming monitor, it also has Adaptivy Sync to be able to use AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and leave behind the tearing.

At the connectivity level we find two ports HDMI 2.0, in addition to a DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5 mm jack to make audio passthrough to speakers on the table or to headphones. The monitor also includes a VESA stand adjustable in height, tilt and swivel.

190 euros for the Xiaomi Quick LCD Monitor 24.5 inches

The price of the monitor is 1,499 yuan, about 190 euros To the change. This is somewhat higher than other 144 Hz monitors, but less than what monitors with the IPS panel that equips this one normally cost, with great color reproduction. The promotional launch price, yes, will be 999 yuan if the reservation is made, about 127 euros To the change. That makes it the cheapest 144 Hz monitor we can buy today, since the cheapest ones are usually around 160 and 180 euros.

Xiaomi started by launching its 34-inch ultra-wide gaming monitor in Spain, and it would not be strange if this was the next to do it, since it represents an excellent quality / price ratio in a gaming monitor, compared to other models that are more expensive , or they have too basic features that are difficult to compete with.