Xiaomi launches a cheap Smart TV, a smart safe and more

Xiaomi has made a few very interesting announcements this weekend. The first of them is him remotely control a car with the mobile through 5G , and the second is a safe very secure thanks to having all kinds of identity verification methods, as well as notification on the mobile when it is opened or loses the Internet connection. They have also added new televisions.

Xiaomi shows how to control a car with a 5G mobile

Xiaomi is not a car manufacturer, and does not currently have one. However, he has shown how he can control them remotely thanks to 5G SA. To do this, Xiaomi has used a Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition 5G SA, with which they have been able to control a car practically in real time with a latency of 1 despite being controlling it at a distance of about 1,158 kilometers.

The 5G SA, or Standalone, is the one that does not use the 4G infrastructure for connections, doing everything through the new technology in regard to antennas and backbone networks. Thus, it is in these networks where you can get all the performance of 5G with its speed and latency advantages. Operators are currently testing this 5G implementation, where all European-level deployments still use the 5G NSA that uses the 4G infrastructure.

New Mijia Safe

If you want to keep some things at home safe, Xiaomi has launched a smart safe called Mijia Smart Safe Deposit Box, a smart safe designed to prevent theft. It has a cylinder that keeps the case closed even when the front panel is heavily damaged. The case is made of 65mm anti-drill steel, similar to that used by ships and bridges. Inside you can fit all kinds of sensitive documents in A4 size, as well as others with dimensions of up to 12 inches, including certificates or jewelery.

However, this is not the most interesting thing in the box, but its verification and control methods. To unlock it we have several different methods, including fingerprint, password, PIN, Bluetooth or two-step verification. In addition, it is connected to the mobile application, and shows us a history of all the unlocks that the box has received. One-time 20-digit passwords can also be generated in the app to unlock the box.

The safe has four AA batteries, which last a year of normal use, and can be charged via USB C. Its price is 5499 yuan, about 74 euros to change, and is on sale from today in China.

New Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition

Xiaomi has also launched in India a new TV model called My TV 4A Horizon Edition. This new Xiaomi Smart TV, cheaper than the Mi TV 4S, has a size of 43 inches and Full HD resolution, with a price of 22,999 rupees, about 264 euros to change. They have also launched a new 32-inch model with HD resolution for Rs 13,499, about 155 euros.